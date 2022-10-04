Twitter reacts to which NBA player is Lana Rhoades baby daddy

A new video has emerged with ex-porn star Lana Rhoades and her baby boy. There has been a lot of talk surrounding Rhoades and her son after allegations surfaced about the baby daddy supposedly being an NBA star.

A new clip of Rhoades and her baby is currently making its rounds on social media — and for good reason. As it appears, the kid has a striking resemblance with one particular player:

Lana Rhoades: “I guess I am a hooper. I did have NBA DNA in me for 8 months”😭 pic.twitter.com/VSa7l4ANPm — Teezus (@DownSinceDay01) October 3, 2022

In case you’re out of the loop, the two main suspects here are Blake Griffin and Kevin Durant. After this new video surfaced, it now looks like Twitter detectives have already cracked the case, though.

Most users were quick to point out that the kid really, really looks like Griffin:

Blake Griffin not slick at all LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/ceD9hl3Jtq — criminal (@elijahhsucks) October 2, 2022

Everyone a twin in here pic.twitter.com/ocOUeuiImz — 9AB3 (@g__dela) October 2, 2022

Are they correct? Either way, others believe that this is confirmation that Kevin Durant is now off the hook:

lmaoooo KD beat da allegations — 🦇 (@56nitez) October 2, 2022

Lana Rhoades herself has not revealed who her baby daddy is. She seems to have confirmed, however, that it is indeed an NBA player.

Blake Griffin, who recently signed with the Boston Celtics as a free agent, has kept mum amid all these baby daddy allegations. It also isn’t likely that the former All-Star will speak out after this recent development.

For his part, Kevin Durant saw his name dragged into this narrative after Rhoades previously revealed that she had a date with the Brooklyn Nets superstar. She didn’t exactly enjoy her evening out with KD, though, who himself apparently brought a backup date. That’s just savage.