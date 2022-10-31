Twitter roasts Canucks over incredibly lame “major announcement”

On Sunday, the Vancouver Canucks teased a “major announcement,” getting fans riled up and hopeful for some big news amid a poor start to the season. After building up excitement within the fanbase, the Canucks revealed their big news on Monday, via Twitter, and everyone was left massively underwhelmed. The Canucks announced a new media rights partnership deal on Monday with Rogers Communication and Sportsnet, extending their deal through the 2032-33 season.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Rogers Communications & Sportsnet announced a new agreement that will see the long-time partners continue to collaborate across media & sponsorship to serve the Vancouver community through the 2032-33 season. DETAILS | https://t.co/DFNqjxna87 pic.twitter.com/cG4swDUpYj — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 31, 2022

In effect, there was no announcement. Nothing is changing for the Canucks. Simply, their media deal will continue on for another decade.

Fans were less than thrilled by their big reveal, to say the least, and the organization was hilariously roasted on Twitter in the aftermath.

Your definition of “huge news” was not used properly — Wiley Canuck (@wiley_canuck) October 31, 2022

Sorry, Canucks. There’s not a single soul in the fanbase who considers this to be “huge news.”

This was the big announcement? Lmao — jess (@myers2ahl) October 31, 2022

Talk about a letdown. No new alternate jerseys, no roster move, just… the same media deal, but longer.

#Canucks “We have a major announcement” Announcement: “We are making more money” As you were. — Chris Conte (@ChrisConte79) October 31, 2022

The Canucks are essentially celebrating themselves for securing the bag, and fans are well aware that this will do nothing to improve their current situation.

As for where that money will go? Let’s just say fans are hoping it doesn’t wind up in another questionable contract decision for an aging veteran.

dann jt miller and oel will still be making 15M a year together when this contract is up — Jake (@BimJenning69) October 31, 2022

All in all, this was another massive letdown from the team, as fans who were cautiously optimistic that they’d be treated with some great news, were once again left disappointed.