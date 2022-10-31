fbpx
NHL

Twitter roasts Canucks over incredibly lame “major announcement”

Canucks

On Sunday, the Vancouver Canucks teased a “major announcement,” getting fans riled up and hopeful for some big news amid a poor start to the season. After building up excitement within the fanbase, the Canucks revealed their big news on Monday, via Twitter, and everyone was left massively underwhelmed. The Canucks announced a new media rights partnership deal on Monday with Rogers Communication and Sportsnet, extending their deal through the 2032-33 season.

In effect, there was no announcement. Nothing is changing for the Canucks. Simply, their media deal will continue on for another decade.

Fans were less than thrilled by their big reveal, to say the least, and the organization was hilariously roasted on Twitter in the aftermath.

 

Sorry, Canucks. There’s not a single soul in the fanbase who considers this to be “huge news.”

 

Talk about a letdown. No new alternate jerseys, no roster move, just… the same media deal, but longer.

 

The Canucks are essentially celebrating themselves for securing the bag, and fans are well aware that this will do nothing to improve their current situation.

As for where that money will go? Let’s just say fans are hoping it doesn’t wind up in another questionable contract decision for an aging veteran.

 

All in all, this was another massive letdown from the team, as fans who were cautiously optimistic that they’d be treated with some great news, were once again left disappointed.

