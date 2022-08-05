Two Point Campus Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, and Details

First, they asked you to manage a chain of hospitals, hoping that you can improve the health care in Two Point County. Now, they want you to run a university. Find out all you need to know about Two Point Campus including its release date, trailer, gameplay, and other relevant details here in this article. Then, you can set off to become one of the best deans of all time.

Two Point Campus Release Date: August 9, 2022

Two Point Campus comes out on August 9, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. The game was originally set to release on May 17, 2022, but was delayed to this Summer for a bit more polishing. As an esteemed name in business management sims, Two Point Campus makes it into our Top 10 New Games of August 2022 list, and more prominently, into our Top 10 New Games of Q3 2022 list as well. There’s no doubt that later on we’ll look back and have this game mentioned again in a list that enumerates the best games of the year – but we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

Gameplay

Two Point Campus is a business management sim. It allows you to build your own university campus from the ground up, making sure to provide for all needs of students and faculty to make them happy. You have the keys to the success of both your professors and their students, so you have some very big responsibilities on your shoulders. Two Point County’s future chefs, jocks, vampires, spies, and knights are all in your care. What’s that? Oh, yes. Two Point Campus offers courses and degree programs that other schools don’t, including the exotic Knight School. Get it?

Just like Two Point Hospital, you start off in Two Point Campus with an empty plot of land. In the story campaign, different aspects of the gameplay will be taught to you on different levels to stagger the delivery of information to you. Still, you have the option to go straight to the game’s sandbox mode, designing your campus in any way you please.