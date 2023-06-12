Tyga and Travis Barker are doing it again. The pair are linking for a new music drop. Ironically, despite their mutual connection to the Kardashians, it has nothing to do with family ties. They’re just making new music because it worked out before.

According to a TMZ source, Tyga and Alexander “AE” Edwards visited Travis Barker's studio in Calabasas on Tuesday. Apparently, this has become a regular thing. The two have allegedly been spending a lot of time together in the studio. All signs point to an upcoming album, or in this case an EP. They plan to release the project in the coming months.

Tyga and Barker have worked together in the music business in the past. The rapper and drummer released the song 100 alongside Kid Ink, Ty Dolla $ign, and IAMSU!. The hip hop song was a catchy tune and reflected both of the artists' work and style.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course, their partnership is also marked by their shared connection to the reality TV all star family the Kardashians. Obviously, Barker is married to Kourtney Kardashian. The two of them tied the know back in April 2022, as featured on Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis. As for Tyga, he dated the youngest Kardashian-Jenner, the mother of two, Kylie Jenner. But that was almost eight years ago now; Kylie was only 17 at the time.

To keep up with Barker, he's been keeping it real with Blink-182. He shared the stage at Coachella with his bandmates Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus for their first show in nine years.