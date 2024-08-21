ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL Playoffs: Brendan Loughnane vs. Kai Kamaka III continues on the prelims with a fight between Tyler Diamond and Enrique Barzola in a featherweight matchup. Diamond is now coming off back-to-back wins for the first time in his PFL career meanwhile, Barzola is coming off back-to-back losses as he looks to get back on track this Friday night. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Diamond-Barzola prediction and pick.

Tyler Diamond (14-3) is looking like he is in his best form since signing with the PFL as he is now 3-2 with wins in each of his last two fights. Even though he missed out on a playoff spot he still is looking to end the 2024 season on a high note before heading into the 202 season when he takes on fellow featherweight contender Enrique Barzola.

Enrique Barzola (20-9-2) was looking like a darkhorse coming into his first PFL regular season but then he was matched up with two of the best featherweights that PFL has to offer in Adam Borics and Timur Khizriev who both outworked Barzola for a unanimous decision victory. Now, Barzola will be looking to hopefully end the 2024 season with a win when he takes on the surging Tyler Diamond this Friday night.

Here are the PFL Playoffs Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Tyler Diamond-Enrique Barzola Odds

Tyler Diamond: +114

Enrique Barzola: -135

Why Tyler Diamond Will Win

In the upcoming PFL playoffs, Tyler Diamond is set to face Enrique Barzola in what promises to be a compelling featherweight clash. Tyler Diamond is likely to emerge victorious in this bout.

Diamond’s recent form has been impressive. With a career record of 14-3, he has shown resilience and skill in the cage. In the 2024 PFL season, he has already secured three victories in the PFL SmartCage, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure. His striking statistics are noteworthy, with a high success rate in both arm and ground strikes, which could be crucial against Barzola. Diamond’s wrestling background gives him an edge in grappling exchanges. His ability to secure takedowns and maintain control on the ground could neutralize Barzola’s striking prowess. Although Barzola is known for his durability and stamina, Diamond’s wrestling could dictate the pace of the fight, keeping it in his comfort zone.

Diamond is motivated to make a statement in the playoffs. Having not been on the regular season roster initially, he is eager to prove his worth and secure a spot for next season. This drive could translate into a focused and determined performance, increasing his chances of victory. Tyler Diamond’s combination of striking efficiency, wrestling skills, and motivation to succeed makes him a strong contender to defeat Enrique Barzola in their upcoming PFL playoff bout.

Why Enrique Barzola Will Win

Enrique Barzola, known as “El Fuerte,” is poised to secure a victory against Tyler Diamond in the PFL playoffs this Friday. Despite a challenging 2024 season with a record of 0-2, Barzola’s extensive experience and skill set make him a formidable opponent.

Barzola boasts a career record of 20-9-2, reflecting his resilience and ability to adapt in the cage. His striking accuracy is commendable, with 129 successful strikes out of 282 attempts, including a high success rate in ground strikes (49 out of 55). This proficiency in striking, combined with his ability to execute takedowns (4 out of 10), could be pivotal in controlling the fight’s pace and keeping Diamond on the defensive.

Barzola’s experience in high-stakes matches, including his tenure in the UFC, has honed his tactical approach and mental toughness. His past victories against notable fighters demonstrate his capability to perform under pressure and adapt his strategy mid-fight. This adaptability could prove crucial against Diamond, who has shown vulnerabilities in previous bouts. Barzola’s motivation to turn around his current season’s performance adds an extra layer of determination. He is likely to leverage his experience and tactical acumen to exploit any openings in Diamond’s defense, aiming to secure a decisive win.

Enrique Barzola’s combination of striking precision, grappling skills, and seasoned experience positions him well to overcome Tyler Diamond in their upcoming PFL playoff encounter.

Final Tyler Diamond-Enrique Barzola Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun scrap between these two featherweights. Both Diamond and Barzola love to throw hands and mix in the grappling which should make for a very exciting fight throughout. As for this matchup goes, Barzola should be the one landing the more impactful shots on the feet and his takedown and grappling defense should be enough to shrug off the attempts from Diamond or scramble back to his feet where he could potentially end Diamond late as he fades or gets the nod on the judge’s scorecards.

Final Tyler Diamond-Enrique Barzola Prediction & Pick: Enrique Barzola (-135)