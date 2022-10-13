Tyler Herro believes he is more than capable of being a starter for the Miami Heat. Despite that, though, he is keeping his focus on the thing that really matters: winning the championship.

Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Herro emphasized his belief that he has done enough to get a starting role. He is fresh from winning Sixth Man of the Year, with most of his third-year numbers up compared to where it was from his sophomore season.

“I just be myself and whatever he needs, you know. Like you said, I’ve got the game, I’ve got everything to be a starter. But we know the end goal of winning a championship,” Herro shared. “We are a very talented team, but we’ll see. We’ll see what happens. You know, I think obviously I’ve shown that I can be a sixth man, but I want to prove that I’m a starter as well.”

In the two games he played for the Heat in the preseason, Tyler Herro started both times alongside Kyle Lowry. It certainly looks like Erik Spoelstra is already planning on using the said backcourt pairing to start in the 2022-23 campaign.

After signing Herro to a $130 million extension over four years, though, it isn’t really surprising he’s getting a bigger role with the team. The Heat clearly have high expectations for the young sharpshooter, and he can only live up to those expectations if he’s given the chance to do so.

Of course a lot can change when the regular season starts, but it’s hard to see the Heat not giving Herro the starting nod considering what he has done so far.