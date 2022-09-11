With a Miami Dolphins Week 1 game scheduled against the Patriots, many fans will dissect how Tyreek Hill fares in his debut for Miami. Hill was spectacular with the Kansas City Chiefs, but can he also be spectacular as one of the Dolphins’ main weapons this season? Ahead of this Dolphins-Patriots game, we’ll be making our Tyreek Hill Week 1 bold predictions.

Tyreek Hill will mainly play as a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, and he is set to make his debut with his new club against the Patriots. He is projected to be the Dolphins’ top wideout option while also showing some rushing and returning potential. The former Chiefs speedster has seemingly formed a good bond with Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa throughout training camp and will face a poor cornerback room opposite him from New England.

Hill certainly has the potential to excel in Week 1 and throughout the entire season. Having said that, let’s now look at our Tyreek Hill Week 1 bold predictions.

3. Tyreek Hill becomes Tua’s No. 1 target

Hill left Kansas City as one of the main reasons the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV and continued to be among the NFL’s elite the past few seasons.

When the Miami Dolphins kick their 2022 season off against the New England Patriots, Hill should be the No. 1 wideout target for up-and-coming quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Hill was targeted a career-high 159 times in 2022 and has averaged close to 8.0 targets per game throughout his career. He will probably break that 159-threshold this season if he stays healthy. It all begins by being Tua’s top target against the Patriots. Jaylen Waddle will likely be a close No. 2 target to Hill, but Hill should still get most of the target share. Expect him to get 10+ targets in this matchup with the Patriots.

2. Tyreek Hill gets 1 receiving TD

In 2020, Tyreek Hill was among the highest-scoring WRs in the NFL, hitting 15 receiving TDs in the regular season. That number dropped to just nine touchdowns last season, but look for Hill to bounce back big time to open the 2022 campaign.

On New England’s side, Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, and Jack Jones will all get cracks at stopping Hill, but in each one of those, Hill should have the matchup advantage.

Still, we should be realistic. Hill should get a lot of yards in this game. Once the Dolphins get in the red zone, however, they’ll likely focus on spreading the wealth. That means using Hill more as a misdirect. Having said that, Hill should get one receiving TD. Tua, of course, would love nothing more than to connect in the end zone with his newly minted star wide receiver.

Will the Patriots Cornerbacks be able to slow down Tyreek Hill? One position battle to watch in each Week 1 game⬇️https://t.co/DP9qWTmsbE — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) September 9, 2022

1. Tyreek Hill totals 100+ yards

Tua’s dual passing game foundations will be in action here. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle’s ability to beat man coverage should also shine this week. Last season, Hill was ninth in yards per route run and 13th in wide receiver grades against man coverage (for those with a minimum of 20 man-coverage targets).

Keep in mind that Tyreek Hill has been one of the league’s most dominant wide receivers since his debut in 2016. Much of it is due to Hill’s own brilliance. On the flip side, we also can’t overlook the influence of playing alongside Patrick Mahomes.

Sure, Tua is no Mahomes. Still, Hill is a talented enough player to still make a strong impact for the Dolphins. Hill is the No. 1 target in South Beach. As such, he should have no problems approaching or exceeding 100 yards in this game against the Patriots.