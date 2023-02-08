Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill didn’t hold back as he hit Tom Brady with an Antonio Brown diss for his viral underwear selfie.

For those who missed it, Brady set Twitter on fire on Monday after he posted a shirtless photo of him wearing nothing but underwear. It is in response to a promise he made last year, saying he’ll recreate the poses of the models rocking his Brady Brand underwear should his post reach 40,000 likes.

Brady set the bar pretty low for a guy who has 3 million followers on Twitter alone, and so he had to pay big time.

After seeing Brady’s selfie–perhaps not on purpose–Hill couldn’t help but laugh at TB12 and mock the QB, saying he turned into AB after his retirement.

“Tom done retired and turned into AB,” Hill wrote on Twitter along with a laughing emoji.

Now that’s a pretty savage trolling from Tyreek Hill. Everyone knows how weird and bizarre Antonio Brown has been on social media, even posting explicit content recently without care for what others would say or think.

To be fair to Tom Brady, though, he’s not at AB level–which is definitely a good thing.

Tom done retired and turned into AB 😂 https://t.co/jvyPXRpEMn — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 6, 2023

It’s not only Hill who has trolled Brady for his underwear selfie, though. Even Travis Kelce couldn’t help but laugh at it, though he hasn’t seen the photo yet at that point. The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end did mention he’s willing to buy the Brady Brand underwear, though.