Tyreek Hill’s net worth in 2022 is $40 million. Hill is a professional football player who currently plays for the Miami Dolphins. He is an All-Rookie team member, six-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro selection and a Super Bowl champion. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Tyreek Hill’s net worth in 2022.

Tyreek Hill’s net worth in 2022 is $40 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Tyreek Hill was born in Douglas, Georgia. He studied in Pearson Elementary before enrolling at Coffee High School, where he played for the school’s track and field team. He is the school’s record holder for the 60- and 200-meter dashes, tallying 6.64 and 20.57 seconds, respectively.

After high school, Hill went to Garden City Community College, representing the school in track and football. While playing for the Broncbusters, Hill ran for 659 yards and five touchdowns, also catching 32 passes for 532 yards in his sophomore season. After a stellar stint with the Broncbusters, it wasn’t be long before he earned the attention of several major universities.

Hill transferred to Oklahoma State after two seasons. Hill registered 1,811 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns in his debut with the Cowboys, but was dismissed from the team after just one season due to domestic violence allegations. After his dismissal from OSU, Hill attended University of West Alabama. In 11 games, Hill accumulated 1,403 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns.

While Hill showcased his potential in the college ranks, getting drafted into the NFL was a difficult ordeal. With a domestic abuse record that ousted him from OSU, Hill wasn’t able to earn a NFL Draft Combine invite. Nevertheless, Hill still managed to gain attention after attending Pro Day at West Alabama.

Hill was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the No. 165 overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill became the first player from West Alabama since 1974 to get drafted into the NFL. In May 2016, Hill signed a four-year contract, $2.6 million contract with the Chiefs.

Hill made an immediate impact in Kansas City, tallying 61 catches for 593 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, collecting various distinctions for his efforts. He was named to the All-Rookie team the Pro Bowl, also earning First Team All-Pro honors as a returner. ,

Hill hardly slowed down after an electric rookie season. However, 2019 would be his the most notable season in a Chiefs uniform.

In April 2019, Hill was suspended from the team while under investigation for child abuse. Hill would eventually be cleared of wrongdoing. Later that year, Kansas City showed its support for Hill, signing him to a three-year, $54 million contract extension. He later played an instrumental role in the Chiefs’ comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, finishing with nine catches for 105 yards.

Hill continued to be a force to be reckoned with the next two seasons. A year after the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl since 1963, Hill helped them get back to the Super Bowl. However, the offense struggled behind an offensive line full of backups, with Kansas City falling 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the 31-9 loss, Hill produced seven receptions for 73 yards.

The Chiefs shocked the NFL world in March, trading Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for several draft picks. Hill then signed a lucrative four-year contract extension with the Dolphins that amounted to $120 million, with $72.2 million guaranteed, making him one of the the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

Due to his popularity on the field, Hill also has earned various endorsement deals from brands like Adidas and Grip Boost Inc., which manufactures innovative football gloves and gel. Aside from being an endorser of Grip Boost Inc., Hill also took a stake in the company in 2020.

