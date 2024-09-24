Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey has made headlines by reportedly dating Myra Gordon, who was previously linked to Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. The connection drew attention when the pair appeared together at the Eagles-Falcons game during “Monday Night Football” on September 16, per the NYpost. A TikTok video shared by ESPN showcased the couple enjoying their time in a private suite at Lincoln Financial Field, where they were all smiles despite the game ending with the Eagles’ surprising loss to the Falcons.

Young, a Philadelphia native, had a notable college career at Alabama, culminating in winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021. However, his season took a downturn as he lost his starting position to Andy Dalton just two games into the NFL season. To add insult to injury, Maxey and Gordon’s public display of affection surfaced shortly after Young’s benching, stirring social media chatter about the timing of it all. While the new couple has yet to address the dating rumors directly, Gordon previously posted videos and pictures of her time with Maxey, including a fun trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Fans took to social media to comment on the situation, with many expressing sympathy for Young, while others scrutinized Gordon for her choice of a new partner. Some Panthers fans hastily pointed fingers, suggesting Gordon’s presence at the Eagles game affected Young's performance, despite him struggling even before their apparent split.

A Look at Their Careers

Maxey continues to thrive as he gears up for the upcoming NBA season. After an impressive 2023 season, where he averaged a career-high 25.9 points per game along with 6.2 assists, he secured a massive five-year, $204 million contract extension in July. His performance earned him a spot in the All-Star Game and the title of NBA's Most Improved Player, solidifying his status as one of the league's rising stars.

Meanwhile, Bryce Young faces significant pressure as he seeks to improve after his rocky start to the season. Despite being the No. 1 overall pick, his first two games have raised concerns among fans and analysts alike. Former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield commented on Young's situation, stating that young quarterbacks often struggle without the right support and opportunities. Mayfield emphasized the importance of finding the right fit, both on the field and in personal relationships.

As both Maxey and Young navigate their respective journeys—one flourishing in the NBA and the other seeking redemption in the NFL—the contrast in their paths draws interest. Maxey’s new romance with Gordon adds a layer of complexity to Young’s challenges, further highlighting how personal and professional lives often intertwine in the world of sports.