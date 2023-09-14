Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk title unification fight gets promising update

There is positive news regarding a potential Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight in 2024.

Fury is currently preparing to fight former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a 10-round boxing match set to take place Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

However, the expectation is that Fury will end up fighting Usyk in a highly-anticipated heavyweight title unification clash early next year.

That's even more so the case after ESPN's Mike Coppinger revealed talks were not only heating up over a potential fight, but that there was optimism from many that it would finally happen.

“I'm told that talks are really heating up to match Fury and Usyk next year in Saudi Arabia,” Coppinger said on ESPN. “There's a lot of optimism from the people I spoke to that the fight is finally going to happen. Of course, provided Fury gets past Ngannou which I don't think anyone is worried about that.

“… I do think we're finally going to get that fight and if we get it next year, great. Because a Fury-Ngannou fight could only build interest in a fight against Usyk.”

Of course, while this is great news, it's unlikely to get boxing fans holding their breath.

After all, Fury and Usyk looked set to fight earlier this year only for negotiations to collapse in a big way. Many blamed Fury for the fight falling through as he seemingly priced his way out of the fight. However, Fury's side have accused the Ukrainian for being the reason the fight never came to fruition.

An additional attempt was made to book the right in Saudi Arabia in December which also fell through. As a result, Usyk faced Daniel Dubois last month while Fury will be boxing Ngannou next month.

Hopefully, the third time is a charm and boxing fans get a unified heavyweight champion early next year. If not, it looks like Usyk will end up fighting his IBF mandatory in Filip Hrgovic next.

“Hrgovic is the mandatory but if we're going to get the unification [against Fury] we're going to go for the unification,” Usyk's manager Egis Klimas said recently. “If the unification is not done, of course Hrgovic will be next.”