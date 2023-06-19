The US Open concluded on Father's Day with Wyndham Clark winning an epic battle with Rory McIlroy at the Los Angeles Country Club. After the victory, Clark made sure to pay respects to his late mother, but he also revealed the influence of his father. Moreover, it meant even more with Clark's first major victory coming on Father's Day (h/t Mark Schlabach of ESPN).

“My mom first took me to play golf, but my dad was the one that really got me into golf. Every time I'd go golf at a young age, it was with my dad. There's so many memories of us leaving at 6 a.m., our family on like a family vacation and we'd come back and play golf before noon, and that was the only way my mom would let us do that…I feel like I get a lot of my fieriness from him. So he's given a lot.”

The role Clark's parents had on him is the reason why he is the player he is today, and he also mentioned that his father gave him his “hard work and discipline.”

In the US Open, Clark finished 10-under and defeated McIlroy by one shot to win the major and earn the $3.6 million top prize. Rickie Fowler even gave Clark a strong message following his victory.

After everything Wyndham Clark has been through in his career, none of it will be greater than the US Open victory he earned on Father's Day. He has his parents to thank for that.