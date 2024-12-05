Spotify users are finally getting their Wrapped recap for 2024, and top listeners of U2 got a message from Adam Clayton.

Videos have surfaced of his message. Clayton thanks fans for listening to their music and made a promise about their future. U2Valencia on X, formerly Twitter, posted the video from Spotify Wrapped on the social media platform.

“Hi, everyone, it's Adam here from U2,” he said. “Thanks so much for being one of our top listeners this year. 2024 was definitely one for the books, from our final shows at Sphere, to the 20th anniversary of How to Dismantle [an Atomic Bomb].

“We're certainly not slowing down any time soon,” he concluded.

Expand Tweet

Fans of the band will be thrilled to hear this. They are patiently waiting on the band's next album and tour. Clayton's promise should reassure them that the band is still in the prime of their career.

Adam Clayton and U2's wild 2024

As Clayton noted in the U2 Spotify Wrapped video, the band is coming off a big year. They first played the last 15 shows of their Sphere residency in Las Vegas, Nevada. The residency concluded on March 2 after 40 shows at the venue.

The residency dd not include Larry Mullen Jr. Bono, The Edge, and Clayton were joined by Bram van den Berg of Krezip for the shows.

Later in the year, the band celebrated the 20th anniversary of How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb. In addition to a remastered edition of the album, U2 released a “shadow” album of previously unreleased songs, How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb.

The album features songs like “Country Mile” and “Luckiest Man in the World.” It was released as a standalone vinyl on Record Store Day.

However, fans are still waiting for the band's next new album. They have not released an album of original material since 2017's Songs of Experience. Since then, they have released a few singles, such as “Your Song Saved My Life” (for the Sing 2 soundtrack) and “Ahimsa.” They also released “Atomic City” as a tie-in of their Sphere residency.

In 2023, U2 released Songs of Surrender, the third entry in the “Songs of” series. However, it is a collection of 40 songs from the band's back catalog that were re-recorded in new arrangements.

Songs of Surrender tied into Bono's memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. He embarked on a solo tour from 2022-23 where he performed songs and recited passages from his book.