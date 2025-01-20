There is a new photo book coming that will commemorate U2's Sphere residency, which took place from September 29, 2023, to March 2, 2024.

The band announced the book, titled V-U2: An Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas | A Commemorative Photography Book, on their website on Monday, January 20, 2025. The new photo book is exclusive to their online store and is a 156-page book full of “rare and unseen photographs” from the Sphere run. Each “limited edition” copy is hand-numbered.

Photos were taken by U2's tour photographer, Ross Stewart. Guitarist The Edge also wrote a forward for it as well. Additionally, a 3,700-word essay by Pat Carty is also included.

U2.com subscribers have a 24-hour window to order the photo book. They will need a password to access the pre-sale. There is a limit of two copies per subscriber. It is unclear how many copies will be available once it goes on sale to the public.

A copy of the U2 Sphere photo book will cost you $75 before taxes and shipping. The official listing on the website says that it is expected to ship in “early February.”

For fans, this is a great way to celebrate the band's first-ever concert residency. The title of the photo book comes from the “immersive” concert film V-U2: An Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas.

U2's groundbreaking Sphere residency

On September 29, 2023, U2 opened the Sphere in Las Vegas with the first show of their residency. They would perform 39 more shows through March 2, 2024.

The residency was centered around the band's 1991 album, Achtung Baby. For the first time ever, they performed all of the album in concert. This meant deep cuts like “So Cruel” and “Tryin' to Throw Your Arms Around the World” were performed for the first time in decades.

In between the Achtung Baby tracks, U2 would break up the show with an acoustic mini-set. They would perform three or four songs every night in acoustic arrangements. This included songs like “All I Want Is You,” “Desire,” and “Angel of Harlem.”

U2 was the first band to perform at the high-tech venue. The band opened the venue before artists like Phish, Dead & Company, and the Eagles performed there. Kenny Chesney was recently announced as the latest artist to perform a residency there.

Who was present for the residency?

Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton of U2 were present for the shows. However, drummer Larry Mullen Jr. was not there. He was recovering from various injuries suffered throughout his career.

Bram van den Berg filled in for Mullen for the residency. He is known for being a part of the Dutch band Krezip. He filled in for all 40 shows.

U2's Sphere residency was a new venture for the group. They had never performed a concert residency prior to it, always touring the world in support of their albums.

To promote the residency, they wrote an original song for it titled “Atomic City.” The single was released on September 29, 2023, the same day as the residency began. It was their first new single since “Your Song Saved My Life,” which was written for Sing 2.