During last night's U2 show at the Sphere, Bono ribbed the crowd.

It all happened at the tail-end of “Angel of Harlem.” During the titular refrains that end the song, the crowd must have lost rhythm or something.

“It all breaks down like an Irish pub in the end,” the U2 singer joked. “Take your Sphere, wherever you want to go. It's a jukebox. It's a dive bar.”

After his joke, Bono attempted to end the song with a few final refrains. Other than this funny moment, last night's U2 show was pretty similar to the rest. The turntable “jukebox” section, as Bono calls it, of the set featured the usual three Rattle and Hum songs — “All I Want Is You,” “Desire,” and “Angel of Harlem” — as well as “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For” from The Joshua Tree.

“Angel of Harlem” was the second single off of U2's Rattle and Hum from 1988. The album is a hybrid double album featuring original songs and live renditions of their prior hits. A tie-in feature film was also released on October 27, 1988.

U2 is currently playing at the Sphere as the inaugural musical act. They opened the venue on September 29 and are in the midst of a 40-night residency that will conclude on March 2, 2024. The shows are celebrating U2's 1991 album, Achtung Baby, by playing it in full for the first time.

Bono is U2's lead singer and has recorded several classics. He is also hot off the release of his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. Subsequently, he embarked on a solo book tour sans his U2 bandmates. It concluded with a residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York City earlier this year.