U2 continues making the Billboard charts with its Sphere tie-in song, 'Atomic City.'

During U2's break from their Sphere residency, the band has gotten a huge Billboard update. Their latest single, “Atomic City,” found its way back on the charts.

“Showman prays his heartache will chart”

Recently, U2's “Atomic City” has been making its reemergence on charts. Ob Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay, “Atomic City” hit the tenth spot. Forbes notes that the single previously peaked at No. 5 upon its debut. As for the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, the new single found its way on the list at No. 48.

“Atomic City” was released on the day of U2's first show at the Sphere. The film harkens back to some of the band's inspirations, the Clash and Blondie, with its chorus resembling “Call Me.” U2 hadn't previously released a new song since “Your Song Saved My Life” for the animated children's film, Sing 2.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere is the band's first residency. During the shows, the band plays their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, in full for the first time. Various mind-bending images are shown on the screens, which have 16K resolution, which wrap around the venue — creating an immersive experience.

Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are joined by Bram van den Berg for the Sphere shows. U2's founder and drummer, Larry Mullen Jr., is sitting out these shows due to health issues. This was the first time Mullen has missed shows.

Initially announced as a handful of shows, U2's Sphere residency itinerary has grown. The residency will consist of 40 shows when it's all said and done, concluding on March 2, 2024.