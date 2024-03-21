It is a 5-12 first-round match-up as UAB faces San Diego State. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UAB-San Diego State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
UAB went 23-11 on the year, getting them the fourth seed in the AAC tournament. They would win their first game over Wichita State, before beating the top-seeded South Florida by ten points. This would get them a trip to the American Athletic Conference finals, where they would dominate UAB, winning 85-66. UAB was last in the NCAA tournament in 2022, where they lost as a 12 seed in the first round.
Meanwhile, San Diego State finished the year at 24-10 on the year, earning a five seed in the Mountain West Tournament. They would beat the fourth-seeded UAB by three in their first game, before winning by 16 over the top-seeded Utah State. That would give them birth to the conference finals, where they would fall 68-61 to New Mexico. Last year, San Diego State made it to the NCAA Tournament finals, where they would fall. They have made the tournament in four straight years, losing in the first round twice, and making the national title game in the other appearance.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
March Madness Odds: UAB-San Diego State Odds
UAB: +7.5 (-120)
Moneyline: +240
San Diego State: -7.5 (-102)
Moneyline: -300
Over: 138.5 (-115)
Under: 138.5 (-105)
How to Watch March Madness
Time: 1:45 PM ET/ 10:45 AM PT
TV: TNT
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why UAB Will Cover The Spread/Win
UAB comes into the came sitting 106th in the nation's KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 60th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 201st in adjusted defensive efficiency. UAB sits at 59th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 207th in effective field goal percentage. Yaxel Lendeborg leads the way in points per game this year, coming in with 13.9 points per game this year. He is shooting 51.8 percent from the field this year as well. Eric Gaines is second on the team with 12.2 points per game this year, while also leading the team with 5.5 assists this year. Alejandro Vasquez sits with 11.3 points per game this year, while Efrem Johnson rounds out the top scoring options, with 10.9 points per game this year.
UAB is 49th in the nation in total rebounds per game this year, sitting 24th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage while sitting 161st in defensive rebound percentage. Lendeborg comes in leading the way here as well. He has 10.7 rebounds per game this year while coming in with three rebounds per game on the offensive end of the court. Meanwhile, Javian Davis sits second on the team with 5.7 rebounds per game. Chrisitan Coleman rounds out the top rebounders with 4.6 rebounds per game.
UAB is 274th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 208th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Eric Gaines leads the way here, with 2.4 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Yaxel Lendeborg comes in with 2.1 blocks per game this year.
Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win
San Diego State comes into the game sitting 20th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 58th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but eighth in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. They are 143rd in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 213th in the nation in effective field goal position this year. Jaedon LeDee leads the way in points per game this year. He comes in with 21.1 points per game this year while shooting 55.7 percent from the field this year. Joining him in scoring well is Reese Waters and Micah Parrish. Waters comes into the game with 10.1 points per game this year, while Parrish comes in with 9.6 points per game. Further, Darrion Trammell comes in leading the team in assists, with 3.3 per game, while he adds 7.8 points per game.
San Diego State comes into the game 63rd in the nation in total rebounds per game this year. They are 71st in the nation in offensive rebounding rate, but sit 154th in defensive rebounding rate this year. Jaedon LeDee leads the way in rebounds this year. He comes in with 8.4 rebounds per game this year. Further, 109 of his 277 rebounds come in on the offensive glass this year. Jay Pal comes in with 4.2 rebounds per game, while Micah Parrish also adds 4.1 rebounds a game.
San Diego State is 40th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 41st in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. LaMont Butler leads the way here, and he has 1.5 steals per game this year. Further, Micah Parrish and Jaedon LeDee both have over a steal per game this year.
Final UAB-San Diego State Prediction & Pick
San Diego State went on a magical run last year, and their defense is stellar. Still, UAB can keep this game closer than expected. They played much better down the stretch and are a solid team. The rebounding game for UAB will keep them in this one, as they cover the spread as the underdog.
Final UAB-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: UAB +7.5 (-120)