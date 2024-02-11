UAB faces Tulsa on Sunday. Our college basketball odds series includes our UAB Tulsa prediction, odds, and pick.

The UAB Blazers, if you look at a lot of their games this season, have been a second-half team. They have scored a number of comeback wins. They don't always start well but have shown the ability to finish. Their most recent game against the Florida Atlantic Owls was a case in point. FAU has been a slow-starting team for much of the season, but the Owls actually got the jump on UAB and limited the Blazers' offense for most of the first 25 minutes. However, UAB was able to turn the tide in the second half and eventually overtake FAU for an upset win which should give the Blazers a lot of confidence heading into this game at Tulsa and, for that matter, the remainder of their season.

UAB is a dangerous team. It isn't an elite team, but the FAU game showed what the Blazers are capable of under head coach Andy Kennedy. The Blazers are in the upper tier of the AAC. They let a game slip away at SMU one week ago, but if they can find a way to be steadier and less volatile, they have a chance to do something at the AAC Tournament and make a run at an automatic bid for March Madness.

Here are the UAB-Tulsa College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: UAB-Tulsa Odds

UAB Blazers: -3.5 (-102)

Tulsa Golden Hurricane: +3.5 (-120)

Over: 154.5 (-115)

Under: 154.5 (-105)

How To Watch UAB vs Tulsa

Time: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why UAB Could Cover the Spread

The UAB roster gained a lot of confidence from its win over FAU. That should have the Blazers flying as they enter this game against Tulsa. It has to be said that while UAB has a lot of upside and talent, Tulsa is languishing at the bottom of the AAC and does not have the talent or depth to hang with UAB for the full 40 minutes. UAB coach Andy Kennedy has shown in the past that he can get a team to come together in mid-February and play its best ball late in the season, when the games really count. UAB might be hitting its stride. Tulsa is not in stride and shows no real signs of life.

Why Tulsa Could Cover the Spread

The main reason to pick Tulsa is that UAB just played a very tough, very emotional game against Florida Atlantic and now has to turn around and play an early-afternoon game on a Sunday. UAB could very easily drift through the motions in the first 20 minutes, enabling Tulsa to get a lead and ultimately keep the game close enough to cover the spread. This is certainly a trap game spot for UAB, and that could be enough to make the difference for the Golden Hurricane covering the number. There are games on the college basketball schedule in which teams get up for certain opponents. Then there are games in which teams overlook opponents. This is one such game.

Final UAB-Tulsa Prediction & Pick

The UAB Blazers are a noticeably better team than Tulsa, and yet the spread is conspicuously small. Take UAB.



Final UAB-Tulsa Prediction & Pick: UAB -3.5