The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between the University of Albany and Syrcause. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UAlbany-Syracuse prediction and pick.

The UAlbany Great Danes travel to Syracuse's JMA Wireless Dome for a compelling non-conference matchup against the Orange. UAlbany enters with a 6-4 record, led by guard Byron Joshua's impressive 13.6 PPG and 3.7 APG. Syracuse, sitting at 4-4, boasts J.J. Starling, who averages 19.8 PPG and provides offensive firepower. The Danes have shown resilience with a 45.2% field goal percentage and strong team defense allowing just 71.8 points per game. Syracuse's home court advantage and a slightly higher scoring average of 77.5 PPG give them a marginal edge, but UAlbany's competitive spirit suggests this could be a closely contested battle between two hungry teams.

Here are the UAlbany-Syracuse College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UAlbany-Syracuse Odds

UAlbany : +12.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +640

Syracuse: -12.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1000 (-110)

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How to Watch UAlbany vs. Syracuse

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UAlbany Will Cover The Spread/Win

UAlbany has a strong chance to upset Syracuse in their upcoming matchup, thanks to their balanced offensive attack and defensive tenacity. The Great Danes boast four players averaging double-digit points, with Byron Joshua leading the charge at 13.6 PPG. This depth allows UAlbany to spread the scoring burden and keep defenses guessing. Additionally, their ability to force turnovers, with Joshua contributing 21 steals this season, could disrupt Syracuse's offensive flow. UAlbany's recent performance against Boston University, despite an overtime loss, showcased their resilience and ability to compete against tough opponents.

Moreover, Syracuse's vulnerability from beyond the arc presents an opportunity for UAlbany. The Orange rank near the bottom nationally in three-point shooting percentage, which could limit their scoring potential if UAlbany maintains strong perimeter defense. UAlbany's Sultan Adewale leads their rebounding efforts with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game, potentially giving them an edge in second-chance points. Despite Syracuse's undefeated home record, UAlbany's cohesive team play and strategic emphasis on exploiting Syracuse's weaknesses position them well for a potential victory. With disciplined execution and capitalizing on Syracuse's shooting struggles, UAlbany can secure a win on the road.

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread/Win

Syracuse is poised to secure a victory against UAlbany in their upcoming matchup, leveraging their superior talent and home-court advantage. The Orange, led by standout guard J.J. Starling, boasts a potent offensive attack that will be difficult for UAlbany to contain. Starling, averaging an impressive 19.8 points per game, has demonstrated his ability to score efficiently, shooting 46.8% from the field. His versatility as both a scorer and playmaker, evidenced by his 3.7 assists per game, will be crucial in breaking down UAlbany's defense. Syracuse's offensive firepower extends beyond Starling, with a deep roster including talented transfers like Jaquan Carlos, Eddie Lampkin Jr., and Lucas Taylor, all of whom averaged double-digit points at their previous schools. This depth allows Syracuse to maintain a high level of play throughout the game, potentially overwhelming UAlbany's defensive efforts.

Defensively, Syracuse has shown improvement under head coach Adrian Autry, transitioning from their traditional 2-3 zone to a man-to-man defense. This change has enhanced their defensive rebounding, an area where they can exploit UAlbany's weaknesses. The addition of 5-star freshman Donnie Freeman adds another dimension to Syracuse's frontcourt, potentially creating mismatches that UAlbany will struggle to counter. Furthermore, Syracuse's home-court advantage at the JMA Wireless Dome cannot be understated, as the team has historically performed well in front of their passionate fan base. With their balanced offensive attack, improved defense, and the energy from their home crowd, Syracuse is well-positioned to overpower UAlbany and secure a convincing win in this non-conference matchup.

Final UAlbany-Syracuse Prediction & Pick

The UAlbany Great Danes (+12.5) face a challenging road test against the Syracuse Orange (-12.5) at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse, undefeated at home (4-0), enters as heavy favorites despite their recent two-game losing streak. The Orange's offensive firepower, led by J.J. Starling's 19.8 PPG, poses a significant threat to UAlbany's defense. However, the Great Danes shouldn't be underestimated. Their balanced scoring attack, with four players averaging double figures, could keep the game closer than expected. UAlbany's defensive prowess, ranking 7th nationally with 5.4 steals per game, may disrupt Syracuse's offense and create transition opportunities. The Orange's struggles from beyond the arc, ranked 357th, could play into UAlbany's hands if they can exploit this weakness.

Syracuse's rebounding advantage (35.6 per game compared to UAlbany's 29.0) might be a deciding factor. Yet, UAlbany's resilience in tight games and their ability to force turnovers could help them stay within the spread. While Syracuse's home-court advantage and offensive potential make them favorites, UAlbany's defensive tenacity and balanced scoring give them a fighting chance to cover the +12.5 spread in this intriguing non-conference matchup.

Final UAlbany-Syracuse Prediction & Pick: UAlbany +12.5 (-102), Under 154.5 (-110)