It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UC Davis UC San Diego prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UC Davis UC San Diego.

The UC San Diego Tritons have become one of the feel-good stories in college basketball this season. Until just a few years ago, they were a Division II program. They had previously been a Division III school. They are new to Division I but are tearing it up in the Big West Conference under coach Eric Olen, who has been one of the big breakout stars in the college basketball coaching community this season.

UC San Diego is tied with UC Irvine for the Big West lead with an 11-2 conference record, two games up on 9-4 Cal State Northridge. UC Davis is 9-5 in the Big West, tied for fourth with UC Riverside. UC San Diego wants that regular-season conference championship. UC Davis wants to make sure to get a top-four placement in the conference for seeding purposes at the Big West Tournament.

The Big West Tournament is not a 1-versus-8, 2-versus-7 tournament. It's a tournament in which seeds 5-8 play an opening-round game. Then the third and fourth seeds play the winners of those fifth through eighth-place teams in the quarterfinals. Being a No. 4 seed instead of a No. 5 seed means getting a first-round bye and having to win only three games, not four, to make the NCAA Tournament. That's what UC Davis is playing for. This is a high-stakes basketball game with March not that far away.

Here are the UC Davis-UC San Diego College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UC Davis-UC San Diego Odds

UC Davis: +15.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +1060

UC San Diego: -15.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -2300

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How to Watch UC Davis vs UC San Diego

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why UC Davis Will Cover The Spread/Win

UC Davis is a solid, decent team. A 9-5 record in 14 conference games is nothing to sneeze at. The Aggies have also won three games in a row, two of them on the road, so they know how to compete and know how to win away from home. They're getting over 15 points relative to the spread? UC San Diego is a very good team, but does it deserve to be this much of a favorite over an opponent which is tied for fourth place in the conference? That just seems off. If UC Davis was 5-9 in the conference, or at least no better than 7-7, we could maybe discuss the 15.5-point spread, but with Davis actually being a good team — average at worst, probably a little better than that — the market lean to UC San Diego might be miscalibrated, giving Davis bettors an opening here.

Why UC San Diego Will Cover The Spread/Win

UC San Diego has won each of its last five games, but the real reason the Tritons are such heavy favorites is that they are blowing out their victims. All five of these recent wins have been by double-digit margins, and four of those five wins have come by at least 18 points. This team is on a roll. It is mowing down every opponent which gets in its way. It is easy to fall in love with the Tritons, who have found a winning formula and excellent chemistry and show no signs of truly slowing down.

Final UC Davis-UC San Diego Prediction & Pick

This is a ton of points to give to a UC Davis team which is not amazing, but is certainly decent and fundamentally competent. Take Davis.

Final UC Davis-UC San Diego Prediction & Pick: UC Davis +15.5