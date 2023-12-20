UC Irvine faces New Mexico. Our college basketball odds series includes our UC Irvine New Mexico prediction, odds, and pick

The New Mexico Lobos have shown they are a very good nonconference college basketball team under coach Richard Pitino. They did not lose a nonconference game in November or December of last season. They were in fact the last team to lose a game last season, and their first loss didn't come until they fell to Fresno State in a Mountain West Conference game. This season, New Mexico has lost only one game in nonconference play. As the Mountain West schedule approaches, the Lobos hope to remain responsible in a non-league game. They can grab one more pre-Christmas win if they can handle coach Russell Turner's Irvine Anteaters in a very intriguing Western college hoops game on Wednesday night in Albuquerque.

Irvine beat USC on the road earlier this season. The Anteaters had hoped that would become a high-qualityh win on their resume, giving them better odds of making March Madness, but USC has lost four times since that game. Irvine is not going to derive maximum benefit from that win. Still, however, it was impressive. Irvine has really challenged itself in nonconference play, traveling across the country to face Duquesne, Utah State, San Diego State, and other notable programs. Irvine is not settling for cupcakes. Turner is a respected coach, and Irvine is a respected program in the Big West Conference. The Anteaters hope that their previous tough tests against other good opponents will sufficiently prepare them for a trip to The Pit, one of the toughest visiting arenas in college basketball when the home team, New Mexico, is playing well.

Right now the Lobos, with only one loss, are playing well.

Here are the UC Irvine-New Mexico College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: UC Irvine-New Mexico Odds

UC Irvine Anteaters: +9.5 (-102)

New Mexico Lobos: -9.5 (-120)

Over: 154.5 (-115)

Under: 154.5 (-105)

How To Watch UC Irvine vs New Mexico

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: Local and regional cable / Mountain West Network / FuboTV

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why UC Irvine Could Cover the Spread

The Anteaters won at USC. They also covered the spread against San Diego State a few weeks ago. Irvine trailed by 11 midway through the second half but then made a huge rally to gain a five-point lead before it ultimately lost by just one point to the Aztecs, the defending national runner-up in college basketball. Irvine is clearly a team which is not afraid of high-quality opponents on the road. This team plays tough and determined basketball, and it is usually — though not always — fearless. There is legitimate reason to think that Irvine will take this game all the way down to the wire.

Why New Mexico Could Cover the Spread

The Lobos were hit hard in Mountain West games last season, but in nonconference games last season, they were excellent. This season, it has been the same story. New Mexico should be doubted and questioned when Mountain West play begins, but in a nonconference situation such as this one, the Lobos deserve trust.

Irvine is tough. New Mexico is tougher. New Mexico should win, but the spread is hard to make a decision on. Stay away and maybe wait for a live play.

Final UC Irvine-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: New Mexico -9.5