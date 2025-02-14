ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the bottom teams in the Big 12 face off as UCF faces Colorado. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UCF-Colorado prediction and pick.

UCF is 13-11 on the year. UCF is also 4-9 in conference play, placing them in 13th in the Big 12. After starting 4-0, they would lose back-to-back games to Wisconsin and LSU. Still, they would win six straight after that. Since then, it has been a struggle. They have won just three of their last 12 games, including losing five straight. In their last game, UCF faced Iowa State. They would have a tight first half and be down by two at the half. They would fall 77-65 to Iowa State.

Meanwhile, Colorado is 9-15 on the year, and 0-13 in conference play. That places them in last place in the Big 12. They started the year 9-2 but have struggled since. They have now lost 13 straight games, and last time out, Colorado faced Kansas. It was tight for the first five minutes of the game, but Kansas would end up taking a 14-point lead into halftime. They would not relent in that lead, winning the game 71-59.

Here are the UCF-Colorado College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UCF-Colorado Odds

UCF: +1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -110

Colorado: -1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch UCF vs. Colorado

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why UCF Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCF is ranked 67th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 51st in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 114th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. UCF has been stronger on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 50th in the nation in points per game but are 196th in shooting efficiency. Further, UCF is getting to the line well. They are 45th in the nation in free throw attempts per game while sitting 14th in made free throws per game.

Keyshawn Hall leads the team in both points and rebounds this year. He is scoring 18.5 points per game with seven rebounds per game. Hall also adds 2.5 assists per game this year. Darius Johnson joins him in the backcourt. He leads the team in assists and steals per game. He comes into the game with 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals per game. He has 14.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds as well. Finally, Jordan Ivy-Curry has 13.9 points per game with 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 steals.

In the frontcourt, Moustapha Thiam leads the way. He has ten points per game while adding 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game this year.

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado is ranked 103rd in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 158th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 81st in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Colorado is better on the defensive end of the court. They are 163rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 154th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are 85th in the nation in blocks per game this year.

Julian Hammond III leads the way for Colorado. He leads the team in both points and assists per game. Hammond has 13.2 points per game while adding 3.2 assists per game. Further, he has 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Andrej Jakimovski leads the way. He comes in with 9.7 points per game while adding 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Trevor Baskin leads the team in rebounding, coming in with 5.3 rebounds per game. He also has 8.2 points, two assists, and 1.2 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Elijah Malone has eight points per game while adding three rebounds and 1.2 assists. Finally, Bangot Dak has 7.5 points per game while adding 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

Final UCF-Colorado Prediction & Pick

Colorado has struggled in Big 12 play this year. Not only are they 0-13 in conference play, but they are just 3-10 against the spread. They have covered in each of their last two and did cover the first time they played UCF, losing by just one when a six-point underdog. Since that one-point win over Colorado, UCF is 4-6 against the spread. UCF has been strong on offense, but the defense struggles. They are 338th in opponent points per game while sitting 229th in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Colorado is 252nd in the nation in points per game while sitting 113th in shooting efficiency. Further, Colorado is 99th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while UCF is 320th in the nation. While Colorado does have struggles with turnovers, they will have enough rebounds and enough stops to keep it close.

Final UCF-Colorado Prediction & Pick: Colorado -1.5 (-122)