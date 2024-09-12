ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Week 3 is in full swing as UCF battles TCU on Friday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. It's a battle of two unbeaten as we share our college football odds series and make a UCF-TCU prediction and pick.

UCF defeated Sam Houston 45-14 last weekend. They were up 14-0 after the first quarter and 24-7 at halftime. Amazingly, it was a running day for the Knights. RJ Harvey led the way with 19 rushes for 126 yards and four touchdowns. Likewise, Peny Boone added 10 rushes for 54 yards and a score. Myles Montgomery rushed nine times for 51 yards and a score. Ultimately, it made things easier for quarterback KJ Jefferson, who went 12 for 15 with 169 yards passing while also rushing nine times for 50 yards. Kobe Hudson had five catches for 104 yards.

The Knights finished with 19 first downs while going 8 for 13 on third downs. Additionally, they finished with 554 total yards, including 384 on the ground. The Knights overcame one turnover, and the line allowed two sacks. Conversely, the defense made up for it by forcing two turnovers and notching one sack.

TCU destroyed LIY Brooklyn 45-0. They dominated from start to finish. Josh Hoover went 20 for 25 with 267 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Cam Cook rushed 13 times for 58 yards and three touchdowns. Dominique Johnson rushed seven times for 26 yards and one score. Also, Savion Williams had five catches for 69 yards, while Eric McAllister had two for 54 yards.

The Horned Frogs finished with 22 first downs while going 4 for 11 on third down. Additionally, they held LIU to 5 for 17 on third down and just 127 total yards. The defense also forced one turnover and two sacks and did not allow any sacks.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UCF-TCU Odds

UCF: -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -120

TCU: +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 62.5 (-105)

Under: 62.5 (-115)

How to Watch UCF vs. TCU

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UCF Could Cover The Spread/Win

UCF will attempt to get more offense going. So far, it has been a mixed bag. They have somehow won their first two games, even with a quarterback who has not had to do much. Running the ball has been more critical.

Jefferson has thrown for 333 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while rushing 20 times for 89 yards and one score. Meanwhile, Harvey has rushed 30 times for 268 yards and six touchdowns. Boone has tallied 17 rushes for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Likewise, Montgomery has rushed 17 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Hudson has been the lone highlight-reel receiver, catching seven passes for 165 yards.

The defense has had some good moments and will continually look to improve. Ultimately, two players have made the most impact. Nyjack Kelly has tallied three solo tackles and one sack, and Deshaun Pace has tallied five solo tackles and one interception. UCF would like more from these two and the rest of the defense as they attempt to contain a solid offense.

UCF will cover the spread if it continues running the ball efficiently. Then, it needs to continue thriving, forcing turnovers, getting past the offensive line, and generating sacks.

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread/Win

TCU destroyed its opponents in the second week and looks strong heading into this one. Now, it hopes to continue building the momentum it started last weekend and play on it. It all starts with its quarterback.

Hoover has been good this season, hauling out 620 yards and four touchdowns. He has had the perfect touch to find his receivers and looks to continue doing that. Cook has been solid on the ground, rushing 33 times for 139 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per carry. Thus, expect another heavy dose of that. Williams has been the top receiver for the Horned Frogs. So far, he has 16 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown. Jack Bech has been another solid receiver, with eight catches for 150 yards and one touchdown.

The defense has been strong over the first couple of games. Significantly, there are two players to watch. Namdi Obiazor has been excellent, notching three solo tackles and one interception. Marcel Brooks has been solid, garnering one solo tackle and 1.5 sacks.

TCU will cover the spread if it can continue airing out the football and establishing a solid running game. Then, it needs to stop the UCF running game and force them to pass the ball.

Final UCF-TCU Prediction & Pick

Running the ball has been the strong suit for the Knights. Consequently, opponents have been unable to stop them when they have put the ball on the ground. You are a sight to behold when you have a quarterback and three running backs who can move the ball efficiently. We do believe that this game will be close. However, UCF will find a way to get it done when they need to and put the game away in the very end. UCF covers the spread.

Final UCF-TCU Prediction & Pick: UCF -2.5 (-105)