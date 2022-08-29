Devin Williams reveals recruiting NBA legend’s son is his next goal after committing to UCLA basketball

There is a big reason for Mick Cronin and the entire UCLA Bruins to smile, and it’s Devin Williams. The 6-9 forward out of Corona Centennial High in California has decided that he will be bringing his talents to UCLA basketball in 2023, choosing the program over the USC Trojans.

Before making his decision, Williams made an official visit to UCLA on Aug. 16, according to Jacob Polacheck of Zags Blog, and now that he is indeed coming to UCLA basketball, the Bruins hope that at least another big-time prospect will follow him to the campus. They don’t have to worry about convincing Williams to help them on that end. In fact, Williams himself revealed that on top of his priority list right now is hooking up with Andrej Stojakovic, the son of NBA legend and former Sacramento Kings star Peja Stojakovic.

“The first thing I’m gonna do is to go get more players to join me. The first guy I’m gonna hit up is Andrej Stojakovic for sure. I need him with me, so I’m coming for him. I’m the first commit and the goal is for him to be the second,” Williams wrote in a piece for Sports Illustrated.

Like Williams, Andrej Stojakovic is a four-star prospect, one that is still in the process of making a choice about which school will he be choosing. UCLA basketball is among the schools on his top-six list, having named the Bruins alongside the Duke Blue Devils, Stanford Cardinal, Virginia Cavaliers, and the Oregon Ducks as his destination options.