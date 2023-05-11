Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

UCLA Basketball forward Mac Etienne decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a Thursday tweet from ESPN College Basketball Insider Jeff Borzello.

“UCLA big man Mac Etienne has entered the transfer portal, per source,” wrote Borzello. “Played in 32 games last season. Second UCLA player to hit the portal in the last two days.”

A former 4-star recruit out of Wolfeboro, N.H., Etienne initially chose to commit to the Bruins over offers from Arizona State, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio State, Syracuse and Xavier, among others, according to 247Sports. He joined a 2020 recruiting class that featured two 4-star enrollees and one transfer, good enough to push it up to 56th in the nation.

Etienne played in 32 games for UCLA last season, gaining averages of 1.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 6.8 minutes per contest. He scored as many as 10 points in an 86-53 win over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, hitting all five of his shot attempts and pulling down two rebounds in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship. UCLA’s run in the tournament would end with a 79-76 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Sweet 16.

UCLA forward Adem Bona announced his intent to enter the 2023 NBA Draft in April after a productive first season at UCLA. he became the sixth UCLA player to declare for the draft, joining Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell, David Singleton, Amari Bailey and Jaylen Clark, according to Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch.

UCLA brought in 4-star Utah guard Lazar Stefanovic from the transfer portal in early April, adding a player who scored 10.3 points and grabbed three rebounds per game during his second season with the Utes. UCLA’s 2023 recruiting class features three players who have signed their letters of intent, including guard Sebastian Mack and forwards Devin Williams and Brandon Williams.