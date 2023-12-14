UCLA takes on Boise State in the LA Bowl as we continue our NCAA football odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The UCLA Bruins (7-5) stay in Los Angeles as they take on the Boise State Broncos (8-5) in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a UCLA-Boise State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

UCLA was 7-5 this season, but they ended their season on a cold streak. UCLA lost three of their last four games to end the season. However, they beat USC as one of their wins to finish the year. As a team, UCLA has passed for 2,749 yards. The Bruins have used two different quarterbacks, and they have combined for 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. UCLA has also used two main running backs. Carson Steele and TJ Harden have combined for over 5.0 yards per rush, and 12 touchdowns. UCLA's defense has one of the top picks in the draft rushing the quarterback. Laiatu Latu ha 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions this season.

Boise State is coming off a Mountain West Championship win as they blew out UNLV 44-20. The Broncos ended the season, including the championship win, on a four-game win streak. Two different quarterbacks have been under center for Boise State, but Taylen Green took the ball in the championship game. He has passed for 1,752 yards and 11 touchdowns. Ashton Jeanty is one of the best running backs in the country with 14 touchdowns and 6.2 yards per carry. Ahmed Hassanein has been putting plenty of pressure on the QB as he has 12.5 sacks on the season.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

America's Game Odds: UCLA-Boise State Odds

UCLA:

Boise State:

Over:

Under:

How to Watch UCLA vs. Boise State

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread

UCLA has one of the best rush defenses in the country. In fact, the Bruins have allowed the second-fewest rush yards per game in the NCAA at 69.6. With that, UCLA is in the top-20 in points allowed per game. They have been able to pick up their offense when they struggle. Shutting down Boise State's rushing attack is going to be key to winning this game. If UCLA continues playing as they have on defense, they will cover the spread.

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread

Jeanty has led Boise State to have the seventh-best rushing attack in the NCAA. They average 214.8 rush yards per game, and that has led them to 32.9 points per game. Boise State is an underrated team, and they can really make a power-5 school pay for overlooking them. The Broncos need to have a good game on the ground if they want to cover this spread.

Boise State should be able to shut down the UCLA offense. They are one of the top teams in the Mountain West when it comes to defense. UCLA's quarterbacks are turnover prone, so the Broncos should be able to shut them down, and force a few turnovers.

Final UCLA-Boise State Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. Boise State is overlooked, and UCLA is better than their record suggests. UCLA is the favorites in this game. I like the odds, and I like UCLA to cover the spread. They do not have to travel anywhere, and their defense should be able to shut down Boise State.

Final UCLA-Boise State Prediction & Pick: UCLA -4.5 (-110), Under 48.5 (-112)