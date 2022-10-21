UCLA football: 3 bold Bruins predictions for Pac-12 clash vs. Oregon

Week 8 of the 2022 college football season features some incredible matchups. Maybe none are bigger than a crucial Pac-12 showdown between UCLA and Oregon. Both teams enter this game undefeated in conference play, and the winner will have an inside track to the conference championship. This should be the game of the week in college football, which means it’s a perfect time to make some bold predictions.

This game has a host of amazing storylines to go along with it. Two Heisman-contending quarterbacks, UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Oregon’s Bo Nix, will face off. College Gameday is going out west for the first time this season, emphasizing this game’s importance. Bruins head coach Chip Kelly will also make his return to Oregon, where he led the Ducks to a 46-7 record in four seasons.

UCLA has been one of the most surprising teams this season, being one of the country’s last undefeated teams. Back-to-back big wins over Washington and Utah have boosted the Bruins up to ninth in the AP poll. Meanwhile, Oregon has won five straight games since a humiliating loss to Georgia in the season opener, and has climbed back up to 10th in the country.

Both teams are also coming off a bye week, so they will be ready for this showdown. Without further ado, let’s dive into some bold predictions for UCLA in Saturday’s matchup with Oregon.

3. The Bruins sack Bo Nix twice

Since a bad outing in the season opener, Nix has simply been on fire. In his last five games, the Auburn transfer has thrown for over 1,300 yards with 12 touchdowns and one interception. Nix has even worked his way into Heiman consideration, with the 10th-best odds to win it according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nix has played well, but his offensive line deserves credit as well. The Ducks have only allowed one sack all season, the fewest in the country. That offensive line has also helped the Ducks become the best rushing offense in the conference, racking up 241.7 yards per game.

UCLA has had some success getting to the quarterback, with 15 sacks on the season. Junior linebacker Laiatu Latu has been the star of the Bruins’ pass rush with 6.5 sacks, second-most in the Pac-12. Grayson Murphy and Carl Jones Jr. have also been effective, with three and two sacks, respectively.

Oregon’s offensive line, which even held Georgia without a sack, will be a tough test for UCLA’s pass rush. If the Bruins can solve it, though, they have a great shot at winning this game.

2. Dorian Thompson-Robinson scores three total touchdowns

Thompson-Robinson, or DTR for short, has taken his game to a whole new level this season. The Bruins quarterback has been one of the country’s best passers, completing nearly 75% of his passes for 1,510 yards, 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions on the year. He has also been electric as a rusher, with 231 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

DTR has been a touchdown machine this season, with multiple scores in all but one game this season. Even in that one game, he still threw for a touchdown and the Bruins won 45-7 over Alabama State.

Oregon’s defense has been strong this season, but has also shown some soft spots. The Ducks have the best rushing defense in the Pac-12, but also the worst passing defense, allowing over 275 yards per game. They also have a below-average scoring defense, allowing 28.8 points per game.

DTR has come to play in UCLA’s two previous wins, going for nine combined touchdowns against Washington and Utah. This will be his first big road test this season, but he should be up to the task. Expect him to find the end zone three times on Saturday afternoon.

1. UCLA asserts itself as the class of the Pac-12 with an upset win

Despite both teams appearing even on paper, Oregon enters this game as a sizable favorite. The Ducks are a 6.5-point betting favorite, and ESPN’s football power index gives them a 71.5% chance to win.

That line feels a bit disrespectful to the Bruins. UCLA has had two straight big wins over quality teams, and have looked good while doing it. Meanwhile, the Ducks have only one ranked win all season, a 41-20 victory over BYU in Week 3. In their only other ranked game this season, they suffered one of their worst losses in program history.

Additionally, Kelly has to have a chip on his shoulder in his return to Eugene. He’ll be eager to guide his Bruins to another statement win this season. UCLA will win this game and become the runaway favorite for the Pac-12 title.