Week 6 of the 2022 college football season is here, which means it is time for some UCLA football bold predictions for the showdown against Utah. The No. 18 Bruins will host the No. 11 Utes on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. This should be one of the best Pac-12 battles of the year as both are pursuing the title.

UCLA is one of the most surprising teams so far in the 2022 college football season. The Bruins are undefeated with a 5-0 record after entering the year unranked. They are coming off a big 40-32 win over then-No. 15 Washington, which was enough to finally place them in the top 25.

After a rough start with an upset loss to Florida, the Utes seem to be back on track with four straight wins. Utah should have confidence back and will certainly provide a big challenge to the Bruins.

With that being said, here are some bold college football predictions for UCLA’s Pac-12 home clash against Utah.

3. Zach Charbonnet rushes for 100+yards

One of the main reasons UCLA is undefeated is the team’s offensive production. The Bruins are currently No. 21 in the nation averaging 213.2 rushing yards per game. On the other hand, the Utes have the No. 47 rushing defense, allowing just 123.2 yards on the ground per contest.

But UCLA has an X-factor that can certainly make a big difference. Running back Zach Charbonnet is one of the best on the ground in the nation. Despite playing in just four games as opposed to most of his competition, he is still top 40 in rushing yards with 417.

Charbonnet is coming off two impressive performances against Colorado and Washington. Versus the Buffaloes, he had just nine carries but 104 yards, an average of 11.6 yards. He finished with three touchdowns on the ground. Then, against the Huskies, the senior had 22 rush attempts for 124 yards and a score.

With three 100-yard games in 2022, it would not be a surprise if Charbonnet does it again on Saturday. He has the potential to lead the game in rushing yards and touchdowns, putting the Bruins in a great position to win the game.

2. Dorian Thompson-Robinson finishes with 350+ all-purpose yards

Charbonnet is not the only Bruin making headlines. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is having the best season of his career and carving his name as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation.

In five games this year, the fifth-year senior has completed an impressive 74.3% of his passes for 1,211 yards. He has 11 touchdowns against just one pick. He is also showing his abilities on the ground. Thompson-Robinson has 31 carries for a total of 223 yards and three scores, turning him into a dual-threat quarterback that makes things more complicated for opposing defenses.

Last week against the Huskies, Thompson-Robinson had his first 300-yard passing game of the season. He completed 24 of his 33 pass attempts for 315 yards with three touchdowns and rushed for 53 yards and a score.

NAHHHHH!! THIS IS ONE OF THE MOST DISRESPECTFUL MOVES I'VE SEEN LMAOOOOOO! DTR DIDIN'T HAVE TO DO 'EM LIKE THAT! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PeyumTWmat — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 1, 2022

His elite performances are being noticed across the nation. Earlier this week, Thompson-Robinson earned a spot on the Maxwell Football Club’s Weekly Honor Roll. Maxwell Football Club gives the Maxwell Award, presented to the top college football player.

Following one of the best games of his career, Thompson-Robinson could certainly keep his hot streak going, both through the air and on the ground. Because of that, expect him to finish the day with at least 350 all-purpose yards and be a nightmare to the Utes’ defense.

1. UCLA football wins by one touchdown to stay undefeated

A battle of ranked teams, especially in the Pac-12, will likely always be a close one. Despite Utah being seven spots ahead of UCLA, the Bruins have the momentum on their side.

Prior to this season, very few had UCLA as a real contender in the conference. In the preseason poll, voters had the Bruins as No. 4 behind USC, Oregon and the No. 1 Utah Utes. Notably, they received no votes in the championship poll. Fast forward a month, they are just behind the Trojans, placing at second in the conference rankings.

As surprising as it looks, it seems that UCLA is not a pretender anymore. The statement win versus the Huskies showed that what the Bruins are showing is the norm, not the exception. The game showed that the team can compete for bigger things, including the Pac-12 championship and a major bowl later this year.

All things considered, the bold prediction is that the Bruins will win by a touchdown. In the final possessions, the UCLA defense will make a huge stop and force a turnover on downs. Then, the team will climb the rankings and will be some spots ahead of the Utes. At the end of the season, this will be remembered as one of the best games of the college football season.