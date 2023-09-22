UCLA ended the third game of its 2023 football campaign with a 59-7 win over North Carolina Central.

UCLA quarterback Dante Moore threw for 182 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Moore, quarterbacks Collin Schlee and Ethan Garbers combined for a total of 210 passing yards. UCLA's defense combined for three sacks and seven tackles for loss during the home win. Linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother and defensive back Donavyn Pellot each earned one sack and one tackle for loss. Defensive lineman Laiatu Latu picked off a pass from North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard early in the first quarter.

“I think they played well today,” UCLA head football coach Chip Kelly said of the Bruins' defense, via Saturday Out West College Football Beat Writer Derek Peterson. “Because of what happened on the offensive side of the ball, some of those guys didn’t play as much as they’d normally do – just because we jumped to such a big lead early. But when they’re in there, I think that we’ve got a front that can cause some problems. And we’ll see as we continue to grow.

“We have had three big tests now. But we understand what the task is at hand that we have this Saturday, coming up going to Utah. We are playing the defending conference champs. We’re pleased with where we are right now, but we know that we have to continue to progress.”

UCLA will take on Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday. The Utes took two wins over Florida and Baylor before prevailing in a 31-7 win over Weber State on Sept. 16. Utah quarterback Nate Johnson threw for 193 yards and one touchdown. Utah receiver Munir McClain led the Utes with 92 receiving yards.

What are some bold predictions for UCLA when they face Utah on Saturday?

4. UCLA will slow down Utah's rushing attack

Utah recorded 231 total rushing yards during their win over Weber State. Seven Utes logged at least one carry during the Salt Lake City matchup. Johnson's 71 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown were just enough to lead Utah's roster. Running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, who earned 531 rushing yards for Utah last season, is in sixth place in the Pac-12 with 213 total rushing yards.

UCLA's defense ranks third in the conference and 11th in the country with 69.7 rushing yards allowed per contest. It allowed 63 rushing yards against San Diego State and 56 against Coastal Carolina.

3. UCLA football's offense will continue its excellence in the running game

UCLA ranks third place in the country with 270.3 rushing yards per game. They took spots over the Louisville Cardinals, California Golden Bears and Duke Blue Devils. Running backs Carson Steele and TJ Harden are third and fourth place in the Pac-12 with 243 and 233 total rushing yards, respectively.

Utah's defense has allowed 65 rushing yards per contest in three games played this year. It held Florida to 13 total rushing yards on 21 carries in a 24-11 win over the Gators. Baylor managed to record 121 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown behind the 77 yards of running back Dominic Richardson.

2. UCLA's receivers will earn at least 230 receiving yards

Even after they ended the win over North Carolina Central with 404 rushing yards on 39 total carries, UCLA still saw solid contributions from its receivers. Receivers Kam Brown and J. Michael Sturdivant combined for 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Seven total Bruins finished the game with at least one reception.

Moore, a five-star recruit in UCLA's 2023 football recruiting class, has earned 615 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns during the three games he has suited up for in 2023. He passed for as many as 290 yards and three touchdowns during UCLA's win over San Diego State, which saw 11 Bruins notch at least one reception.

“He’s going to be outstanding- he’s already really good,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said, via KSL Sports Utes Insider Michelle Bodkin. “He’s going to be really, really good as time goes on. It’s the same approach they took with Dorian Thompson-Robinson- they started him early and just groomed him. Gave him all the reps.

“Little bit of a different guy than Dorian. Not as much of a runner but he’s a terrific player.”

If Moore can continue his stellar play against a stout Utah defense, UCLA may be able to compliment its running game with a consistent passing attack when it takes to Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes rank fifth in the conference with 205.7 passing yards allowed per game.

1. UCLA football will take a close victory over Utah

UCLA has yet to beat Utah at home since 2015, according to Peterson. The Bruins took a 17-9 win over Utah as quarterback Josh Rosen threw for 220 yards and one touchdown. Running back Joe Williams, a former draft pick for the San Francisco 49ers, led Utah with 121 rushing yards on 26 carries.

“Rice-Eccles is a difficult venue. They’ve got a great home crowd advantage,” Kelly said, via Peterson. “I think winning on the road in the Pac-12 is difficult anywhere. You can look at all the stats. I think everybody has a distinct homefield advantage in terms of what they’re doing.

“But I think the crowd in Utah is awesome. They have great support for their football program. And they’re a really good team. And they’re really well-coached. I think it’s a combination of the crowd, the talent on the roster, and the coaching staff.”

UCLA must take a much-needed victory over Utah before they face Washington State at Pasadena on Oct. 7.