Chip Kelly and his UCLA football team‘s Week 9 matchup is against Deion Sanders and his Colorado football squad. This isn't the most robust weekend slate of the 2023 season, but the Bruins vs. the Buffaloes should be a fun one. So, with that in mind, let's make some bold UCLA football Week 9 predictions.

There are only two matchups this weekend that feature two ranked teams. Both of those games take place at 3:30 ET when the eighth-ranked Oregon Ducks travel to Salt Lake City to take on the 13th-ranked Utah Utes and the 20th-ranked Duke Blue Devils face the 18th-ranked Louisville Cardinals. But, that doesn't mean that there still aren't intriguing matchups to watch. One of those intriguing matchups takes place when UCLA hosts Colorado in the Rose Bowl.

Vegas doesn't project this game to be super close. They currently peg UCLA as a +15.5 favorite, according to FanDuel. But, Colorado is fighting for a bowl berth and can't afford many slip-ups, so this game could end up being much closer than what the oddsmakers are forecasting. One could make that prediction, and here are a couple of more bold UCLA football predictions that this game warrants.

Dante Moore will throw for 300+ yards

Freshman phenom quarterback Dante Moore got off to a strong start for the UCLA Bruins. He came off the bench in UCLA's season debut against Coastal Carolina and threw two touchdowns to help them pull off a 27-13 win. Moore then threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns in UCLA's next game against San Diego State, a 35-10 UCLA win.

However, Moore's play has drastically dipped ever since UCLA's schedule turned to conference play. In three full games against Pac-12 opponents, Moore is completing just 45.5% of his passes, is averaging 6.15 yards per attempt, and three touchdowns to six interceptions. Those are not good numbers by any means.

Luckily for Moore, he is primed for a bounceback against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado's defense has been one of the worst in the Pac-12, the Power 5 conferences, and all of college football. No team has given up more yards in college than the Buffaloes, who give up an average of 473.7 yards per game. The Stanford Cardinal is the only Power 5 team to give up more points per game than the 35.9 points Colorado allows each game. Only five other teams in all of college football — UMass, Southern Miss, Temple, UAB, and Hawai'i.— give up more points than Deion Sanders' D.

More specifically to Moore, Colorado gives up 316.3 passing yards per game, which also leads the entire country. If ever there were a get-right spot for Moore and the UCLA offense, this would be it. He should deliver a big game against this leaky defense.

UCLA beats Colorado by at least three touchdowns

The problem with UCLA this season hasn't been their defense, but their offense. That sounds counterintuitive to a Chip Kelly team, but it is true.

UCLA is currently averaging the fewest yards allowed per game in the Pac-12 with only 214 yards allowed. Their offense has kept pace too. Although the Bruins have been stuck in neutral for most of their conference games, they still are averaging 464.4 yards per game. Only the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, and USC Trojans are putting up more yards per game than the Bruins.

They should continue that pace against Colorado. The Buffaloes have been beaten up in the trenches in most of their games this season, especially in Pac-12 play. UCLA owns the advantage on both sides of the ball. That should lead to a smooth home win.