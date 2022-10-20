UCLA football fans will love Urban Meyer’s bold College Football Playoff take

UCLA football has been a pleasant surprise this season, as Chip Kelly’s program is undefeated and currently ranked inside the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll. With huge Pac-12 aspirations- and possible even bigger goals, the Bruins can get one step closer to such hopes with a win over the rival Oregon Ducks this weekend. Former Ohio State head coach and current Fox Sports analyst Urban Meyer doesn’t just think that UCLA football is going to beat Oregon.

Meyer also thinks that the Bruins might have some juice to make it to the College Football Playoff. Here’s what he had to say, per On3 Sports.

“I have UCLA potentially as a playoff team,” Meyer said. “This morning I actually got up and I really, I just try to pick days, whatever team — and I went after UCLA. And I watched two hours this morning of UCLA. They’re a physical offensive line. They’re the most balanced team. Our attempt was always to be 250-250, run-pass. That’s what they are. They’re the most balanced offense in the country. They have Zach Charbonnet and they have a great quarterback who’s been there for 25 years.”

Urban Meyer believes UCLA football can be a College Football Playoff team. Meyer cited the Bruins’ offensive line, which has been one of the best in the nation in both the passing and running game.

He then brought up UCLA football’s balance on offense, running back Zach Charbonnet and sixth-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who he joked has been there for 25 years.

With those two offensive stars in tow, Kelly’s Bruins are an offensive force, ranking inside the top-15 teams in the nation in total yards per game.

Maybe Urban Meyer is onto something with his UCLA football prediction.