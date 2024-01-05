Ken Niumataolo is going back to coaching for UCLA football next year.

The 2024 UCLA football season is going to be a big one for the Bruins. UCLA finished this season off a couple weeks ago in the LA Bowl against Boise State. They won that game 35-22 to improve to 8-5 on the season, but 2024 is going to look much different. The Bruins will not have head coach Chip Kelly back, their QB, Dante Moore, transferred to Oregon and they will be in the Big Ten. It's going to be an interesting season.

At this point, there are a lot of question marks around the UCLA football team for the 2024 season. The Bruins did make one intriguing coaching move on Friday, however, as news broke that Ken Niomatalolo, who spent a lot of time with Navy football, is being promoted to be the tight ends coach.

“Former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo hired as UCLA's TE coach,” Brett McMurphy said in a tweet. “He was w/the Bruins last year as director of leadership.”

Niumatalolo had a very long coaching career with Navy as he was there from 2002-2022 in multiple coaching positions. From 2002-2007 he coached the offensive line, but he was the head coach of the program from 2007-2022. He spent this past season with UCLA as director of leadership, and that was the first season since the 1980s that he wasn't coaching. He couldn't be kept away from coaching duties for long, however, as he will back on the field as the tight ends coach for the Bruins in 2024.

This is just the beginning of the offseason for UCLA. They have a decent amount of coaching decisions to make, and there will be a lot of news surrounding this program up until the start of the 2024 season. If the Bruins want to be successful next year, they are going to need to have a very good offseason.