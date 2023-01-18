After three seasons at USC, wide receiver Kyle Ford opted to enter the transfer portal. The former four-star recruit has now found a new home, and it comes in a Pac-12 rival.

Kyle Ford took to Twitter to announce that he would be transferring to UCLA.

During his four seasons at USC, Ford showed legitimate potential. But his role in the offense remained stagnant as he was in a wide receiver room full of elite talent.

In his freshman season in 2019, Ford recorded just one reception for 20 receiving yards and one touchdown.

After not taking the field during the 2020 season, Ford returned even better in 2021. He finished his third collegiate season recording 19 receptions for 252 receiving yards and two touchdowns over eight games.

This past season, Kyle Ford saw the most playing time of his collegiate career. Through 12 games, he recorded 20 receptions for 365 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

When USC took on UCLA last season, Ford delivered one of his best games of the season. He finished the game with three receptions for 73 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Following his decision to join UCLA, Ford spoke on why he chose to join a Pac-12 rival.

“It’s crazy because growing up, I was always a USC fan and never would have dreamed about playing for UCLA but I love the fit. I’m really excited and I’m in the best shape of my life right now so I can’t wait to get going,” stated Ford via Greg Biggins of 247sports.

Kyle Ford has proven that he can be a playmaker when given the opportunity. He will now look to help take this UCLA offense to a new level.