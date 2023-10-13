No. 18 UCLA football's Week 7 opponent will have them facing No. 15 Oregon State with a visit to Corvallis in Pac-12 conference action. It's yet another tough game for the Bruins, who are now going against their third consecutive top-15 opponent of the season.

For those who have been keeping up with the swan song year of the Pac-12, it's one not to be forgotten. But what has been forgotten is that of the UCLA football team, who are 4-1. Their only loss was during Week 4 to Utah, losing 14-7. Last week, the Bruins got back in the win column, and specifically in conference play when they beat Washington State, 25-17.

For a team whose head coach is known for his innovative offense, this Chip Kelly-led team is winning games with their defense. They have the No. 5 overall total defense in the country, and are 5th in the country in scoring defense and 8th in sacks. They're also allowing the 8th best 13.5 points per game and the 5th best 259 yards a game.

This is a sneaky team within the Pac-12 that could get severely overlooked by the likes of even their opponent in the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday. But a win puts them right back in the mix to compete possibly in the Pac-12 Championship. Let's delve into some UCLA football predictions.

4. UCLA benefits from Oregon State penalties

UCLA football has had its troubles scoring with their offense this season, averaging 23 points a game. The Oregon State football team is allowing nearly the same per game as a defense. With that being said, the Bruins might need to look for ways to score differently. One way of doing that might be capitalizing on the Beavers' penalties.

As an offense, the Beavers football team is accounting for almost seven a game, and as a defense, four a game, ranked near the bottom in all of college football. Together, that's averaging over 90 yards in penalties per game. The only problem with this is that UCLA is just as bad penalty-wise. But if they can minimize this and capitalize on the Beavers' mistakes, that might help them win the game.

3. UCLA football wins the turnover battle

Again, this team, if they're going to go anywhere, is going to be through their defense, to which they have eight interceptions and nine fumble recoveries. This UCLA defense can stall and end drives by getting turnovers, maybe getting the ball on their side of the field so their offense can easily score.

2. UCLA football holds Oregon State to their lowest point total all season

Oregon State, through the ways of their Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and his 13 touchdown passes and five rushing, are averaging the 17th best 35 points a game this season, with their lowest scoring game being 21 points against Utah, according to FOX Sports stats. UCLA's highest points total allowed this year has been 17, which was their last game against Washington State.

Holding the Beavers football to only 20 points seems far-fetched, but this is one of the best defenses in the country.

1. UCLA football beats Oregon State football

Slowly but surely, the offense is starting to come along for Chip Kelly and the Bruins. Talented quarterback Dante Moore matched his season-high yardage total last weekend against the Cougars, although he threw one touchdown to two interceptions. The running game, however, was effective, particularly from Carson Steele, who ran for a season-high 30 times for 141 yards but no scores. He only has two on the year.

Being on the road for the Bruins might present a bit of a challenge in Corvallis, but this game can still go the Bruins' way by capitalizing on turnovers and penalties. UCLA beats Oregon State, 22-20.