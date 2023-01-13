The UCLA Bruins landed freshman All-American wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant from the California Golden Bears in the football transfer portal, according to a Friday tweet from the Athletic college football senior writer Max Olson.

The 6-foot-3-inch receiver earned 755 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 65 receptions in his second season in the California football program. J.Michael Sturdivant led the Bears in touchdowns and placed second on the team in receiving yards behind junior receiver Jeremiah Hunter before he joined UCLA via the transfer portal.

The former four-star recruit out of Flower Mound, Texas chose the Golden Bears over Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, LSU, Miami, Michigan and Notre Dame, among others, when he first committed to California in July 2021. Sturdivant was projected to be a 4-7th round receiver by 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks, who compared his style to Miami Dolphins receiver Erik Ezukanma.

“Big-framed wideout with good height and frame length,” Brooks wrote. “Lean build but frame potential to eclipse 200-pound plateau. Produces big numbers against Texas 6A competition. Adequate tester with strong track profile.

“Knows how to run to find open space. Height and frame help with encouraging high-pointing ability. Dangerous run-after-catch playmaker. Tracks the deep ball well. Long stride that builds speed downfield, but can improve initial burst off the line. Can also leverage DB’s better into breaks. High-major wideout with all-conference potential and an NFL Draft ceiling.”

J.Michael Sturdivant joins a UCLA football offense that ranked third in the Pac-12 conference with 39.2 points per game and just under three yards behind the Golden Bears in passing yards per game with 265.2. The freshman receiver will pair with running back Carson Steele, who transferred from Ball State after rushing for 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns, with the hopes of continuing to spark a balanced offensive attack.

Sturdivant, along with tight ends Jermaine Terry and Keleki Latu, make up the three Cal receivers to enter the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.