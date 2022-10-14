UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s Heisman odds rise to tie with Bryce Young

One of the biggest surprises in the college football season has been the UCLA Bruins’ promising 6-0 start to the campaign, and a key factor behind their success this year has centered on the keen play from Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The senior passer has been quite an unpredictable quarterback to face. From his strong arm to his ability to move out of the pocket to pick up crucial yards on the ground, he continues to keep opposing defenses on their heels.

Thompson-Robinson has tallied 1,510 passing yards, 231 rushing yards, and 19 total touchdowns through six games played in the campaign. His 180.6 passer rating ranks sixth among all qualified quarterbacks in the FBS this season.

Overall, Thompson-Robinson continues to emerge as a serious contender for this season’s Heisman Trophy award. According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, his odds for the honor sit at +1600, which has him in a tie with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young for the fourth-best such odds.

C.J. Stroud winning the Heisman? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xe8Vz9oEH0 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 10, 2022

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is still the favorite to take home the 2022 Heisman Trophy award. He boasts -140 odds for the honor, which comes as he leads the FBS in passing touchdowns with 24 and as the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes hold a 6-0 record. He also ranks first among all qualified FBS quarterbacks in passer rating with a 207.6 mark.

For Thompson-Robinson, a key test awaits him next Saturday as No. 11 ranked UCLA will meet the No.12 ranked Oregon Ducks for a pivotal road conference matchup.