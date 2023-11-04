UCLA faces Arizona. Our college football odds series includes our UCLA Arizona prediction, odds, and pick for Week 10.

This is a very interesting game in Week 10 of the college football season. It won't get the big headlines, but football junkies — people who are always very interested in seeing how good any two teams really are, and aren't sure where teams stand — will love this clash in Tucson.

Arizona lost by only seven points to Washington and only two to USC. Those losses look different now compared to how they felt at the time. Arizona had not established itself as a really good team in late September and early October, but by crushing Washington State by 38 on the road and then beating Oregon State at home, Arizona has provided solid evidence that it actually is a good team. Coach Jedd Fisch has greatly improved the Wildcats, who look physical and well-drilled on both sides of the ball. Freshman quarterback Noah Fifita has been a revelation for an Arizona program whose future looks very bright.

UCLA is playing good defense this year. The Bruins look a lot better on that side of the ball. However, they did get smoked by Oregon State's offense, and they haven't played the heavyweight teams in the Pac-12 through the first two months of the season. They haven't played Washington or Oregon. This defense hasn't been tested at a high level. Arizona should provide a better, tougher challenge.

Here are the UCLA-Arizona College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UCLA-Arizona Odds

UCLA Bruins: -2.5 (-115)

Arizona Wildcats: +2.5 (-105)

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How To Watch UCLA vs Arizona

Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why UCLA Could Cover the Spread

The Bruins' defense has been very good this year. UCLA's defense allowed just seven points to Utah. Remember: Utah scored seven of its 14 points in that game on a pick-six, a defensive touchdown. UCLA's defense shut down Colorado and Shedeur Sanders last week, allowing just nine points in over three quarters before conceding a late cosmetic touchdown in a 28-16 win. UCLA's defense played well against Washington State. The Bruins smothered Stanford in a blowout win. This defense has been relatively consistent. Arizona's Noah Fifita is a good player, but he is still just a freshman. UCLA can force enough mistakes from Fifita to take control of this game and win on the road in Tucson.

Why Arizona Could Cover the Spread

The Wildcats are playing tough, physical football. They respond well when challenged. They handle adversity well. Noah Fifita didn't play a great game against Oregon State last week, but he maintained his composure and led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter behind a strong offensive line which did its job. The maturity and poise Arizona shows in late-game situations is night-and-day different compared to one month ago. Fifita gives this team so much trust in each other, and the Wildcats continue to show they are for real. If this team could beat Oregon State — a team which easily defeated UCLA earlier this season — it can also handle the Bruins. Arizona truly looks like the better team in this matchup.

Final UCLA-Arizona Prediction & Pick

Arizona is an underdog at home despite having defeated Oregon State, which defeated UCLA earlier this year. It all lines up for Arizona to win outright.

Final UCLA-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona +2.5