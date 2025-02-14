ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Friday with a matchup between UCLA and Indiana. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UCLA-Indiana prediction and pick.

The UCLA Bruins (18-7) travel to Bloomington to face the Indiana Hoosiers (15-10) in a crucial Big Ten matchup on Friday night. UCLA, riding a five-game winning streak, looks to continue their momentum behind junior Tyler Bilodeau's impressive 14.0 PPG and 50.9% shooting. The Bruins' stifling defense, allowing just 64.5 points per game, will be tested by Indiana's high-scoring offense (77.1 PPG). Watch for the Hoosiers' Oumar Ballo, averaging a double-double with 14.5 PPG and 10.0 RPG, to challenge UCLA's frontcourt. This game could have significant implications for both teams' conference standings and postseason aspirations.

Here are the UCLA-Indiana College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UCLA-Indiana Odds

UCLA: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -130

Indiana: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch UCLA vs. Indiana

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FOX

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCLA's recent form and defensive prowess make them strong favorites to defeat Indiana on Friday. The Bruins are riding a seven-game winning streak, including impressive victories over top-ranked opponents like No. 9 Michigan State. Their stifling defense, allowing just 64.5 points per game, has been the cornerstone of their success. Led by Tyler Bilodeau's consistent scoring (14.0 PPG) and Skyy Clark's clutch performances, UCLA's offense has found its rhythm at the right time. The Bruins' ability to force turnovers, ranking 10th nationally with 16.3 per game, will likely pose significant challenges for an Indiana team that has struggled with ball security this season.

Indiana, on the other hand, has been inconsistent and is still adjusting to the news of coach Mike Woodson's impending departure at season's end. The Hoosiers have lost seven of their last eight games and are facing an uphill battle against a surging UCLA team. While Indiana showed signs of life in their recent upset over Michigan State, they'll be hard-pressed to replicate that performance against the Bruins' suffocating defense. UCLA's experience in close games, evidenced by their 6-1 record in contests decided by five points or fewer, gives them a mental edge in what could be a tight matchup. With the momentum firmly on their side and a more cohesive team dynamic, UCLA is poised to extend their winning streak and solidify their position as a formidable force in college basketball.

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana's recent resurgence and home-court advantage make them poised to upset UCLA on Friday. The Hoosiers are coming off a morale-boosting 71-67 victory over No. 11 Michigan State, snapping a five-game losing streak and showcasing their resilience. This win has injected new life into the team, especially considering the challenging circumstances surrounding coach Mike Woodson's impending departure4. Indiana's frontcourt duo of Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau has been particularly impressive, with Ballo averaging a double-double (14.0 PPG, 9.9 RPG) and Reneau coming off a stellar 19-point performance against the Spartans34. Their inside presence could prove crucial against UCLA's defense.

Furthermore, Indiana's home crowd at Assembly Hall is notoriously difficult for visiting teams to contend with, providing the Hoosiers with a significant advantage1. The team has shown improved defensive cohesion, as evidenced by their successful implementation of a 2-3 zone against Michigan State. This tactical flexibility, combined with the scoring prowess of players like Mackenzie Mgbako and Myles Rice, gives Indiana multiple ways to attack UCLA. Additionally, the Hoosiers have demonstrated an ability to close out tight games, going 6-1 in contests decided by five points or fewer this season. This experience in pressure situations could be the deciding factor in what promises to be a closely contested matchup against the Bruins.

Final UCLA-Indiana Prediction & Pick

The UCLA-Indiana matchup promises to be a thrilling contest between two teams with contrasting recent fortunes. UCLA enters on a seven-game winning streak, boasting a stifling defense that allows just 64.5 points per game. Their ability to force turnovers (16.3 per game, 10th nationally) could be a game-changer. However, Indiana's recent upset over Michigan State has injected new life into the Hoosiers, and the home-court advantage at Assembly Hall cannot be underestimated.

Expect a tightly contested battle with Indiana's frontcourt duo of Ballo and Reneau challenging UCLA's defense. The Bruins' Tyler Bilodeau and Skyy Clark will need to be at their best offensively. Ultimately, UCLA's defensive prowess and momentum should give them the edge, but Indiana's home crowd and renewed confidence will keep it close. UCLA edges out Indiana in a nail-biter on the road to cover the spread and keep their momentum going.

Final UCLA-Indiana Prediction & Pick: UCLA -1.5 (-120), Over 140.5 (-110)