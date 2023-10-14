The UCLA Bruins take on the Oregon State Beavers. Check out our college football odds series for our UCLA Oregon State prediction and pick. Find how to watch UCLA Oregon State.

UCLA and Oregon State have been imbalanced teams so far this season. The UCLA offense has been poor while its defense has been superb. The Bruins scored just seven points in a loss to Utah and made more big mistakes in an ugly win over Washington State last week. Their defense, however, has been sensational, limiting the Utah Utes' offense to just one touchdown a few weeks ago and then smothering Washington State quarterback Cam Ward in a hard-fought victory.

Cam Ward is the same quarterback who scored 38 points against Oregon State, one of the Beavers' disappointing defensive performances this season. Oregon State's defense has been shredded by both Washington State and California this season. A Beaver defense which was expected to be the anchor of this team has not performed the way it hoped it would.

The struggling UCLA offense against the struggling Oregon State defense is a fascinating and mysterious matchup in Week 7 of the season.

Here are the UCLA-Oregon State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UCLA-Oregon State Odds

UCLA Bruins: +3.5 (-110)

Oregon State Beavers: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 54.5 (-105)

Under: 54.5 (-115)

How To Watch UCLA vs. Oregon State

Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

TV: Fox

TV: Fox

Why UCLA Could Cover the Spread

The UCLA defense has been steadily good this season. It did a great job against Utah in Salt Lake City but didn't get the win only because the Bruins' offense was handcuffed by the Utes' defense. UCLA's defense came back in its next game and slammed the door on Washington State's Cam Ward, who smoked Oregon State's defense earlier in the season. If UCLA could stop the quarterback who outplayed Oregon State, that's a good reason to think the Bruins can gain the upper hand in this matchup.

Oregon State has to be concerned with the way its defense is playing. Washington State does have some talent, so when OSU got outmaneuvered by Wazzu on the road, there was an appreciation for the idea that Wazzu was reasonably good. Losing to the Cougars was no reason for embarrassment or shame. It was one bad game. It happens. That's life.

However, Oregon State just gave up 40 points to the California Golden Bears. They won the game, but giving up 40 to Cal's offense — an offense which was not expected to do anything of consequence this season in the Pac-12 — is a very alarming development. What's the old saying? One's an accident, two's a trend. Oregon State's defense is setting the wrong trend, and so even though UCLA's offense has been a mess this year, the Bruins might actually be able to get healthy against the Beavers.

Why Oregon State Could Cover the Spread

The Beavers have had two really bad defensive games this year against Washington State and Cal, as noted above. However, those games were both on the road. At home, Oregon State has been solid on defense, allowing just seven points to Utah and handling San Diego State with relative ease. UCLA's offense has struggled to find rhythm and consistency this season. Going into Corvallis does not look like a winning formula for the Bruins and quarterback Dante Moore.

Final UCLA-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

The Oregon State defense is bad away from home, but it is good at home. That's the whole ballgame. Take Oregon State.

Final UCLA-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Oregon State -3.5