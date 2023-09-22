Could the Pac-12 be the best football conference there is in the year of 2023? We shall shortly find out as the No. 22 UCLA Bruins take on No. 11 Utah. Let's check out our College Football odds series where our UCLA-Utah prediction and pick will be revealed.

With both schools coming into their conference openers undefeated at 3-0, this matchup is surely worthy of popping some popcorn and watching the action unfold. Fresh off of a 59-7 win over NC Central a weekend ago, the Bruins' confidence is soaring heading into this one.

Meanwhile, the Utah Utes are as steady as a rock as they attempt to win their third straight Pac-12 title in their final year in the conference before darting for the Big 12 in 2024. Without the services of star quarterback Cam Rising for the opening trio of contests on the scheduled slate, the Utes have still impressed and recently overwhelmed Weber State by a score of 31-7.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UCLA-Utah Odds

UCLA: +5.5 (-105)

Utah: -5.5 (-115)

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How to Watch UCLA vs. Utah

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread

For starters, the bettors who have been brave enough to bet on the Bruins this season have been rewarded nicely up to this point. In fact, UCLA has covered the spread in all three games played so far. In head coach Chip Kelly's sixth season, it was to be expected that there may be some rocky moments considering they lost longtime starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the NFL, but the Bruins have been able to avoid a slow start thanks to a new man under center.

True freshman Dante Moore already appears to be the now and the future of the UCLA program. Through three games, Moore has amassed 615 yards and has also connected for seven touchdowns with his fellow receivers. Even more impressive, the young signal caller has not turned the ball over. Based on his arm alone, Moore will be a massive reason why the Bruins cover.

Of course, this UCLA squad isn't like other teams they've put together in the past. Instead, this version of the Bruins is not afraid to get physical with the ground game, which will be something that they will need against a bruising Utes bunch. Believe it or not, UCLA leads the nation in yards per carry and has also averaged a wild 270 rushing yards per game.

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread

The gold standard of consistency within the Pac-12 over the last several seasons, the Utes could very well be the team to beat yet again in the conference.

Without a doubt, the scariest part of this team is that it feels like they haven't even played their best ball yet. While their season-opening win at home over an SEC opponent in Florida was more than spectacular, they made things interesting only a week later in a nail-biting win against Baylor. Still, the possible return of their seasoned signal caller in Rising could end up being more than beneficial and would go a long ways toward covering the spread.

Nevertheless, his availability is still up in the air and the Utes cannot count on his return. Alternatively, establishing an impenetrable offensive line that can provide a multitude of running lanes and pass protection for whoever is playing quarterback will be the key to the game. This isn't a flashy offense by any means, and pounding the rock while chewing up clock will end up being vital.

The good news even if nothing can go right offensively? This ferocious defense. As physical as they come up front, Utah has only allowed an average of 270 yards of total offense so far and has excelled in their pursuit to opposing quarterbacks thus far. Clearly, the UCLA offensive line will be in for a challenge against the brutal nature of this ball-hawking defense. Iif they don't adjust throughout, the Bruins may find themselves limping to the finish line on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

Final UCLA-Utah Prediction & Pick

This matchup is as interesting as it gets! After Utah won five meetings in a row, it was UCLA that was finally able to overcome their conference foes a season ago. Fast forward to 2023, and it should be expected that Utah gets the job done with their physicality and willingness to do the dirty work in the trenches.

Final UCLA-Utah Prediction & Pick: Utah -5.5 (-115)