The UConn basketball team has won multiple national championship this century. We all remember the most recent two as the Huskies are currently the defending national champions after winning it all in each of the last two seasons. Another year that UConn captured the college basketball crown was 2004, and Ben Gordon was a big reason why the Huskies had such a big year. Now, Gordon is officially getting his spot at Gampel Pavilion as he is being inducted into the Huskies of Honor.

“The UConn men's basketball team will honor program legend Ben Gordon on Feb. 7 with an official induction in the Huskies of Honor,” The UConn basketball team said in a post. “Gordon will officially take his spot on the wall of Gampel Pavilion at halftime of UConn's Friday night showdown with St. John's.”

Ben Gordon is a UConn legend, and he deserves this great recognition. He started his career with the Huskies back in 2002, and he instantly burst onto the scene as he was an impact player from the start, averaging over 12 points per game during his freshman season.

Gordon took a big leap during his second year with the program as he averaged 19.5 PPG, 4.2 rebounds per game and 4.7 assists per game. It was a good year, but his final year at UConn was the most special as the Huskies ended up winning it all.

2004 was a special year for Ben Gordon and the UConn basketball program. Gordon had another big season as he finished the year averaging 18.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG and 4.5 APG. However, that season wasn't about individual accolades, it was about what the team was able to accomplish in the postseason, capturing the program's second national championship.

Ben Gordon was a big reason why the Huskies had so much postseason success as he scored 154 points in the NCAA Tournament, more than any other player in the Big Dance. He also added 21 points in the national title game as UConn took down Georgia Tech 82-73.

After leaving UConn, Gordon went on to have a long career in the NBA. He started his career with the Chicago Bulls in 2004 as he was drafted third overall. He also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets) and Orlando Magic before his NBA career came to a close in 2015.

Now, Gordon is set to receive an honor that he deserves. He has done a lot of great things for the UConn basketball team, and his accomplishments will be celebrated this weekend.

UConn and St. John's will tip at 7:00 ET from Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut on February 7th, and the Huskies of Honor festivities will take place during halftime. The game will be airing on Fox.