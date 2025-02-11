ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between UConn and Creighton. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UConn-Creighton prediction and pick.

Tuesday's clash between UConn (16-7) and No. 24 Creighton (18-6) promises to be a thrilling Big East showdown. The Bluejays, riding a nine-game winning streak, look to defend their perfect 5-0 home record against UConn. Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (18.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG) will be a key factor, while UConn's Solo Ball (15.0 PPG) leads the Huskies' offense. The game features a contrast in styles, with UConn's high-scoring offense (79.1 PPG) against Creighton's stingy defense, which has held UConn to just 62.6 PPG in their matchups. With both teams vying for conference supremacy, expect an intense battle at the sold-out CHI Health Center Omaha.

Here are the UConn-Creighton College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UConn-Creighton Odds

UConn: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +136

Creighton: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 143.5 (-115)

Under: 143.5 (-105)

How to Watch UConn vs. Creighton

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the No. 19 UConn Huskies prepare to face the Creighton Bluejays on Tuesday night, there's a palpable sense of momentum building for Dan Hurley's squad. The Huskies are just two games removed from an impressive 77-69 road victory against No. 9 Marquette, where sophomore guard Solo Ball exploded for a career-high 25 points, including a scorching 7-of-9 performance from beyond the arc. This statement win showcased UConn's ability to perform at an elite level against top-tier competition, a crucial factor as they head into another challenging Big East matchup. The return of freshman Liam McNeeley from injury adds depth to an already potent roster, providing Hurley with additional offensive firepower and defensive versatility.

While Creighton boasts a formidable nine-game winning streak, including a recent victory over No. 11 Marquette, UConn's balanced attack and defensive prowess give them the edge in this contest. The Huskies' offensive efficiency, shooting 49% from the field on the season, coupled with their stingy defense allowing just 68.6 points per game, presents a formidable challenge for the Bluejays. UConn's ability to limit turnovers against Marquette's pressure defense bodes well for their matchup against Creighton's aggressive style of play. With Alex Karaban and Samson Johnson providing solid interior presence and Ball's hot shooting hand, the Huskies have the tools to neutralize Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner and Steven Ashworth. As UConn continues to build momentum towards March, expect them to make a strong statement on the road and emerge victorious in this crucial Big East showdown.

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the red-hot No. 24 Creighton Bluejays prepare to host the UConn Huskies on Tuesday night, all signs point to a potential statement victory for Greg McDermott's squad. The Bluejays are riding an impressive nine-game winning streak, including a convincing 77-67 triumph over No. 11 Marquette last Saturday. Creighton's dynamic duo of Steven Ashworth and Ryan Kalkbrenner has been nearly unstoppable, with Ashworth coming off a 22-point performance against Marquette and Kalkbrenner averaging a dominant 21.9 points over the last 10 games. The Bluejays' home-court advantage at the CHI Health Center Omaha, where they boast a 12-1 record this season, will provide a significant edge against a UConn team that has struggled on the road.

While UConn remains a formidable opponent, the Huskies have shown vulnerability in recent games, particularly in their turnover-prone offense. UConn committed 22 turnovers in their recent loss to St. John's, highlighting a persistent issue that has plagued them throughout the season. Creighton's stifling defense, which has held opponents to just 65.8 points per game over their last 10 contests, is well-positioned to capitalize on UConn's ball-handling woes. Furthermore, the Bluejays' efficient offense, shooting 49.2% from the field during their winning streak, should be able to exploit a UConn defense that has been inconsistent this year. With Creighton's momentum, home-court advantage, and UConn's recent struggles, the Bluejays are primed to secure a crucial Big East victory and solidify their position as a conference powerhouse.

Final UConn-Creighton Prediction & Pick

In this highly anticipated Big East showdown, Creighton's home-court advantage and recent hot streak give them a slight edge over UConn. The Bluejays' nine-game winning streak and stellar defense, allowing just 96.5 points per 100 possessions, will be crucial. UConn's inconsistent play (3-3 in their last six) and struggles on the road could be their downfall. Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner and Steven Ashworth have been dominant, while UConn's offense may struggle against the Bluejays' stingy defense. With Creighton's recent trend of covering the spread and their strong home performances, expect the Bluejays to win and cover the -3.5 spread in a close, hard-fought battle at home Tuesday night.

Final UConn-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Creighton -3.5 (-110), Over 143.5 (-115)