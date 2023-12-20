The defending National Champion UConn Huskies travel to New Jersey to take on the Seton Hall Pirates. Let's take a look at the odds and make a prediction.

The defending national champion UConn Huskies will start their Big East conference schedule with a trip to New Jersey to take on the Seton Hall Pirates. It is time to continue our college basketball odds series with a UConn-Seton Hall prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

UConn finished their nonconference schedule with a statement win, beating then-No.10 Gonzaga in a virtual road game in Seattle. It was a rematch of last year's Elite Eight, with the Huskies winning again, 76-63. Donovan Clingan led UConn with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Cam Spencer added 15 points, four rebounds, and three steals. The strength of UConn's team thus far has been their defense, holding Gonzaga to 39 percent from the floor. They also have Top 25 wins over Texas and North Carolina, with their loss coming against No.2 Kansas. UConn lost six of eight games to close out their Big East schedule last season, including a 67-66 loss to Seton Hall on the road.

Seton Hall has a 7-4 record in nonconference play, bringing the momentum from a 93-87 win over Missouri on Sunday. Seton Hall used balanced scoring to beat the Tigers, including a 25-point performance from Al-Amir Dawes. The win over Missouri was their first underdog win of the season, with the rest of their victories coming as heavy favorites. The Missouri game was the first time the Pirates had covered the spread since November 18th, a run of six consecutive games. Seton Hall has lost four of their last seven games after winning four straight games against inferior opponents to start the season.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread

UConn may be rounding into form just in time for their Big East schedule, as they went into Seattle and handed Gonzaga a 13-point loss as just 3.5-point favorites. It was the third straight cover for UConn, improving their against-the-spread record to 7-4. UConn have taken care of business in their biggest games of the season. Three of their Top-25 wins as favorites have come against Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Texas. All three wins have come convincingly, covering the spread in each. Seton Hall may not be on the same level as those teams, but UConn will want to make a statement in the first Big East game of the season. They also have a score to settle, as Seton Hall handed them a loss on the same court last season.

Seton Hall is 1-3 against the spread as an underdog this season, with their only win coming as a 2.5-point underdog in the last game against Missouri. Seton Hall's resume is boosted by four consecutive blowout victories to start the season, but they have been in poor form recently. They have lost four of their last seven games, including blowout losses to Iowa and Baylor.

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread

Seton Hall has covered the spread in three of five games against UConn in the last two seasons. One of the games they didn't cover included a close overtime win. Seton Hall has kept games close against Dan Hurley and the Huskies. Hurley is a former Seton Hall point guard but has been unable to succeed against his old team, boasting just a 4-3 record.

Seton Hall will be riding high from their upset win over Missouri on Sunday night. They can keep it close if they can get back up for this game.

Final UConn-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick

UConn has a score to settle in the Big East. They lost six of their last eight conference regular season games last season, including a loss to Seton Hall. For most fans, UConn's failures in the Big East were forgotten when they went through the NCAA Tournament to become champions. However, Dan Hurley has kept last season front of mind.

“The difference between last year and this year is that defensive intensity, that identity, to win a game by getting stops. We shot the cover off the ball in the first half, and in the second half, we didn't make a three, so we won it with defense. That's what elite teams do.” Hurley said after UConn's victory over Gonzaga.

UConn is on a mission to recreate last year's National Championship run, but this time by also winning the Big East. It'll start tonight by beating Seton Hall and their propensity to get blown out by superior opponents.

Final UConn-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick: UConn -8.5 (-110)