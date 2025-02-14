ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another College Basketball betting prediction and pick as we head to the Big East Conference for this next tilt. The UConn Huskies (17-7, 9-4 Big East) will visit the Seton Hall Pirates (6-18, 1-12 Big East) as both teams trend in opposite directions. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UConn-Seton Hall prediction and pick.

The UConn Huskies most recently took down No. 24 Creighton 70-66 for their fourth win over a ranked opponent in five instances. It was a great bounce-back from their loss to No. 12 St. John's and with two games remaining against Seton Hall on their schedule, they'll hope to improve their record and positioning in the tournament.

The Seton Hall Pirates most recently fell to Georgetown 60-46, marking their ninth-consecutive loss in Big East play. They've lost their last three consecutive games by double-digits and will still play three more ranked opponents before the season is over, so they'd like to start on the right foot and upset UConn on their home floor in this one.

Here are the UConn-Seton Hall College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UConn-Seton Hall Odds

UConn: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1600

Seton Hall: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +860

Over: 133.5 (-115)

Under: 133.5 (-105)

How to Watch UConn vs. Seton Hall

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET/ 11:30 a.m. PT

TV: FOX, Regional Coverage

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

The UConn Huskies earned a determined win over Creighton their last time out, outscoring their opponents 41-29 during the second half. Freshman guard Liam McKneeley had the best game of his young career with 38 points and 10 rebounds on 12-22 shooting from the field. He was all over the floor in terms of his defense and he was quick to push the fast break after grabbing rebounds. Look for a similar pace in this game as the Huskies know they can run the Pirates out of their own gym if they're converting their transition opporuntities.

McKneeley made history with his individual performance, but it's even more impressive that the Huskies managed to win the game on the road. They're an impressive 6-2 on the road and have gone 5-3 ATS in those games as well. Expect a massive mismatch in the paint between the Connecticut bigs and the guards of Seton Hall looking to drive to the rim.

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Seton Hall Pirates don't have much to be excited about this season and their lone win in the conference this season came against DePaul almost 10 games ago. They only average 62.4 PPG and their defense certainly isn't staunch enough to hold teams to similar totals, so they'll need to find answers in scoring the ball before this game against UConn gets ugly. Look for their leader Isaiah Coleman to have another high-volume shooting day as he's scored at least 18 points in three of their last five games.

Coleman also does a fantastic job rebounding for his team with 5.3 per game, so expect him to be very active in the paint in going up for loose balls and trying to draw fouls on the UConn bigs. It will take a complete team effort, but the Pirates have had examples of times UConn has looked like a beatable team to work towards their advantage.

Final UConn-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick

This game will feature two teams heading in opposite directions and I don't expect the Seton Hall Pirates to put up much of a fight in this one. UConn is simply too big inside with their forwards and they have the far-more skilled players with Liam McKneely leading the way. For our final prediction, we'll roll with UConn to get the job done and cover the betting spread.

Final UConn-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick: UConn -14.5 (-110)