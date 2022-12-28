By James Kay · 2 min read

As No. 8 UConn continues to be bludgeoned by injuries, head coach Geno Auriemma spoke with the media about Azzi Fudd’s status. The sophomore, who is averaging 20.6 points per game this season, has been sidelined after hurting her knee in the Huskies’ loss to Notre Dame on Dec. 4.

“Depending on what happens there, then [Fudd] can get out on the court and do some functional stuff, what looks like playing, feels like playing, and then we can go from there,” head coach Geno Auriemma, who will be back on the sidelines for the game, said Tuesday. “But she’s made great progress and she looks great. I think we just want to be sure that everything’s in good order. So that’s going to happen on Thursday and then we’ll take it from there.”

Ahead of UConn’s game vs. No. 21 Creighton, Aubrey Griffin was ruled out after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Amari DeDerry is also questionable for the Huskies’ game vs. the Blue Jays due to the extreme weather in Buffalo, her hometown.

UConn has been able to keep the ship steady despite being hampered by injuries but will face another big test heading into its road matchup vs. Creighton.

“They’re one of the better teams in the country because their style of play is difficult to guard and they’re really good defensively,” Auriemma said. “You have to really play well and you have to play smart when you play them. So that’s the challenge for us. We’ve got to play well, we gotta shoot the ball well, but we have to be really smart about what we’re doing out there, because they’re they’re pretty good at taking advantage of mistakes that you make.”