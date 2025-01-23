Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, two of UConn women’s basketball’s brightest stars, have relied on their bond to navigate injuries that have limited their time on the court together playing for the Huskies.

“I feel like we have relied on each other just for strength. Seeing each other go through it, just being able to motivate each other and to be there on the good days and the bad,” Bueckers said, speaking about their shared experiences, as reported by Jim Fuller of The Associated Presses.

The duo’s friendship began in 2017 during the FIBA U16 AmericaCup and grew stronger as they played alongside each other for UConn women's basketball. However, both have faced injuries, spending a large amount of time sidelined. Despite these setbacks, their mutual support has been crucial to their recoveries and current performances.

Bueckers, averaging 19.4 points per game this season, recently made headlines by becoming the fastest player in UConn history to reach 2,000 career points, achieving the milestone in just 102 games. Meanwhile, Fudd, averaging 11.5 points this season, is gradually finding her rhythm.

Their journey back from injuries has been marked by shared motivation and emotional support.

“When you need a pep talk, when you need to talk when you are sad, we are there for each other to support each other in any way possible,” Bueckers said.

Both players have a history of excellence as top recruits — Bueckers in 2020 and Fudd in 2021 — but their time with the Huskies hasn’t been without challenges. Injuries have restricted them to appearing in only 28 of 131 possible games together. Still, they’re committed to making the most of their current season, with Bueckers emerging as a National Player of the Year candidate and Fudd working to regain her shooting touch.

“Obviously the past hasn’t gone the way we wanted it to but we can’t change that for the future,” Bueckers said. “Our ability to help each other stay in the present, take nothing for granted and take advantage of what we have now, I think we are doing a great job of that.”

UConn women’s basketball looks to continue its 2024-25 campaign vs. Villanova on Wednesday.