UConn's Nika Muhl shines with a career-high 10 rebounds and seven assists, praised by teammate Paige Bueckers as the team's 'defensive backbone.'

The UConn women's basketball team's recent victory over Marquette on Dec. 31 showcased the depth and versatility of their roster. While Paige Bueckers' 25 points were impressive, it was senior point guard Nika Muhl who stole the show, earning praise from both Bueckers and coach Geno Auriemma.

In the 95-64 win, Muhl not only secured a career-high 10 rebounds but also provided seven assists, demonstrating her critical impact on the Huskies' success.

“Great,” said Bueckers of Muhl, per Vickie Fulkerson of The Day. “I mean, she’s still our backbone on defense, always guards the best player … and she just brings the energy for the team that we need. It’s kind of hard to duplicate what she did last year just because she did everything for the team. But she’s the same player, same tenacious defender, same person who controls the offense, calls the offense and is the leader for our team.”

Auriemma, known for his keen understanding of the game, highlighted Muhl's invaluable contributions like her skills in managing and controlling the game, her toughness and her remarkable ability to consistently grab rebounds, a feat especially notable given her stature.

“She’s become a better shooter, she’s become more aware of ‘what my team needs for me to be,” Auriemma said. “I thought (Sunday) she was exactly what we need from her. Exactly.”

Nika Muhl steps up for Huskies

UConn, currently holding the 12th spot in the national rankings, is preparing for a significant game against 21st ranked Creighton (10-2, 1-1) in Omaha. Muhl is poised to surpass an impressive milestone of 500 career assists, a clear indicator of her exceptional playmaking abilities. Last season, stepping up as the primary point guard in Bueckers' absence, Muhl broke UConn's single-season assist record and also set a record for the most assists in a single game.

This season presents new challenges for Muhl with UConn's shift to a four-guard lineup, reducing her time with the ball. This adjustment, as she admits, hasn't been easy. Despite this, Auriemma notes her growth in other areas such as shooting and game awareness.

“It has been a really, really hard adjustment for her, no question about it,” he said. “We took the ball out of her hands. She played (36) games last year and had the ball in her hands 99% of the time and now all of a sudden we want you to throw it ahead as many times as you can to attack the basket more and … not easy, not easy.”

As the Huskies prepares to face Creighton, known for their solid assist-to-turnover ratio, Muhl's strategic gameplay and Bueckers' scoring ability will be key.

“It’s been an up-and-down process for me,” Muhl said. “Overall, as long as we’re winning, I’m happy with that.“