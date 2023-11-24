Additionally, those who play FC 24 before January 16th, 2024 receive a non-tradeable Ultimate Team Player in December.

The UEFA Euro 2024, one of the biggest football championships in the world, comes to EA Sports FC 24 next summer in a free update. Additionally, those who play FC 24 before January 16th, 2024 receive a non-tradeable Ultimate Team Player in December. Even FC Mobile players get new rewards, starting today. Without the FIFA name, EA Sports still manages to bring real Football events into their latest gaming experience.

UEFA Euro 2024 Coming To FC 24

UEFA EURO 2024 is in the club. Take home the trophy this summer. Play now and receive a permanent UEFA EURO 2024 player in your Ultimate Team from December. Learn more: https://t.co/yIl6XolJyl pic.twitter.com/gT7zzgrF4e — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) November 23, 2023

The UEFA Euro 2024 comes to EA Sports FC 24 in a free update next summer, the developers announced. David Jackson, VP of Brand for EA Sports, said he was “delighted to announce that one of next summer’s biggest football tournaments will be fully integrated across EA SPORTS FC titles.”Alongside our fantastic partners at UEFA, this exclusive Euros content will enable EA SPORTS to continue delivering the most authentic and innovative football experiences for our fans.”

EA Sports wisely secured a lot of partnerships and exclusive agreements with several leagues and clubs after ending a 30-year partnership with FIFA. The UEFA Euro 2024 marks another stepping stone to add more authenticity and exclusivity to their own title.

UEFA Marketing Director, Guy-Laurent Epstein, spoke about the partnership in greater detail. “We are delighted to further expand our partnership with EA SPORTS, with UEFA EURO 2024 becoming a part of the EA SPORTS FC™ game. UEFA EURO 2024 is one of the world’s most vibrant and exciting football tournaments, and we’re thrilled that the huge EA SPORTS FC 24 community across the globe will get the chance to engage with the tournament in such an authentic gaming environment. We also look forward, in coming weeks, to unveiling further details around the eEURO competitive gaming tournament.”

While we don't yet know the exact release date, the developer plans to release it in Summer of 2024. The UEFA Euro 2024 begins on the 14th of June, so expect it to release around that time.

Free Limited UEFA Euro 2024 Ultimate Team Player Item In EA Sports FC 24

To receive a new, exclusive, non-tradeable player item in FUT, just login to FC 24 before January 16th, 2024. You should receive your reward on December 18th, 2023. Overall, the UEFA Euro 2024 Players include:

Federico Chiesa (Italy – Juventus)

Ousmane Dembele (France – PSG)

Jack Grealish (England – Manchester City)

Alvato Morata (Spain – Atletico Madrid)

Virgil Van Dijk (Netherlands – Liverpool)

Florian Wirtz (Germany – Bayer Leverkusen)

We look forward to seeing the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship in both real life and in FC 24.

FC 24 released for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam & Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch.

For more gaming and Football news, visit ClutchPoints.