Antoine Griezmann calls for UEFA to adopt goal-line technology after France's denied winner against Greece.

Antoine Griezmann's vocal demand for UEFA to step up their game and introduce goal-line technology echoes the frustration felt after France's denied winner against Greece. The 2-2 draw left Les Bleus unsettled, with Griezmann and manager Didier Deschamps highlighting the need for enhanced officiating tools in international fixtures.

Expressing his discontent, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, Griezmann emphasized, “UEFA has a lot of money and cannot do everything sorted so that we know if there is a goal or not. We need to demand more from UEFA. If they want us to play more matches, then we ask for more technology.”

Deschamps echoed the sentiment, regretting the absence of goal-line technology in such crucial international encounters. The incident raises concerns about the absence of such technological aids, especially in games with significant stakes.

The issue isn't exclusive to international matches; the absence of goal-line technology looms in La Liga, where decisions hinge on referee and VAR reviews rather than specialized technology. Unlike the Premier League's implementation, where referees receive instant notifications on their watches, UEFA and La Liga are yet to prioritize integrating such systems.

This demand for advanced officiating tools is rooted in the need for accuracy and fairness, preventing critical decisions from hinging solely on human judgment. Griezmann's call for UEFA to embrace technology aligns with the broader need for modernizing football officiating, ensuring crucial moments aren't marred by controversies stemming from unaided referee decisions.

As the debate intensifies around the necessity of goal-line technology, pressure mounts on UEFA and La Liga to reconsider their stance, acknowledging technology's role in enhancing the sport's integrity and accuracy.