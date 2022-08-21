Conor McGregor mocks Kamaru Usman after getting KO’d by Leon Edwards in UFC 278

Conor McGregor doesn’t like Kamaru Usman, so imagine his reaction after seeing the champ fell to Leon Edwards in the UFC 278 on Saturday.

Fortunately for fans, McGregor didn’t hide his delight to see Usman lose his bout. The Nigerian-American fighter has mocked the Irishman before during his beef with Jorge Masvidal, and sure enough, McGregor made sure the 35-year-old hear from him as well.

LEON EDWARDS WITH AN AMAZING COMEBACK KO OVER KAMARU USMAN🏆pic.twitter.com/uCMedT4Yc9 — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) August 21, 2022

On Twitter following Usman’s shocking knockout loss via a head kick, McGregor laughed at his fellow fighter. He also shared a photo of Usman’s face after he was knocked down and wrote, “I don’t like the boy not sleeping with his men hahahaha twat got twatted.”

Hahahahahhhahajaaj — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Mi no lika the boi no sleep dem man hahahaha twat got twatted https://t.co/blZAk9FS4L — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Of course Conor McGregor ahad to give a shoutout to Leon Edwards for beating Kamaru Usman at the last minute of their fight. It was definitely a crazy ending worthy of recognition, and the Notorious gave Edwards his flowers.

Just like that baby, what a game! Huge congrats @ParadigmSports and Leon Edwards! ANOTHER CHAMPION! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

To add insult to injury, though, Edwards channeled his inner McGregor after the win. He apparently did Conor’s signature walk when the referee stopped the fight and he officially took the UFC Welterweight championship title.

LEON EDWARDS IS THE NEW UFC WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPION 💥 Walk the walk… @TheNotoriousMMA 👀 🎥 @ufc pic.twitter.com/mvc3BjyWSn — GiveMeSport (@GiveMeSport) August 21, 2022

It’s probably not the last time we’ll hear from McGregor with regards to the fight. Given his history, there’s a good chance he’ll keep rubbing it on the face of Usman, especially amid talks of a potential battle between the two.

It remains to be seen if that fight will even happen after Usman’s loss, but hey, watching the two exchange insults on social media should also be quite entertaining.